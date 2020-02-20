Sony Skips PAX East Due To Coronavirus, TLOU2 Demo Cancelled

The coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the gaming community. Sony, previously tagged to attend Pax East next week, will no longer be making the trip.

Justin Massongill, the Content Communications Manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment, has released the following statement regarding Sony’s participation at this year’s PAX East event.

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.

Earlier this month, we learned that Sony was attending this year’s PAX East event as an exhibitor. The cancellation is sad news for PlayStation fans considering that they expected to get some details about the PlayStation 5. Obviously the safety of the workforce takes priority in this situation.

The decision made by Sony Interactive Entertainment was also confirmed by Naughty Dog through a tweet. Here is what the US-based video game company had to say:

We’re so sad to have to miss PAX East! We were really looking forward to meeting you and seeing your reactions to the demo. Although we know this makes the wait until May 29 a bit harder, we appreciate your understanding. Don’t worry, we’ll have more to share closer to launch.

The Last of Us Part II is one of the most if not the most anticipated PlayStation exclusive titles. It is definitely a missed opportunity for Naughty Dog to hype up the game ahead of its May 29 release date. It may be a while before we can feast our eyes on the TLOU2 demo that was prepared for PAX East 2020.

With Sony not attending E3 2020 and now missing out on PAX East, the window to showcase their games and hardware is getting smaller. With all the rumored issues regarding the PlayStation production cost, Sony seems to be in a pinch this year. Hopefully, the company will bounce back and ensure a successful launch pattern for their upcoming games and the PlayStation 5.