New Death Stranding Trailer Pays Tribute To Last Year’s War Movie 1917

Hideo Kojima has always used ingenious tactics to advertise and even expand on already released games. The founder of the critically acclaimed Metal Gear game series just released a new Death Stranding trailer. The trailer seems to pay homage to last year’s war movie, 1917.

The worlds in both, Death Stranding and 1917, can be considered polar opposites of each other. The game takes place in a futuristic universe with supernatural beings while the movie is based on the post World War I era. A blend of the two universes seems illogical but Kojima has always been a little removed from the mundane concept of logic. Death Stranding is living proof that Hideo Kojima likes to think outside of the box.

The head of Kojima Productions just took to Twitter to reveal a new Death Stranding trailer. The trailer contains scenes that directly replicate scenes in the 1917 trailer that was released last year.

It looks like the movie had a profound effect on Hideo Kojima which caused him to make this footage. The trailer shows Norman Reedus treading the trenches from the war-torn era. We also a plane crash as the main character of Death Stranding dashes away from it.

Kojima even implemented the visual style of the 1917 trailer into this one. The replication of the movie label and the music was done just to display a message at the end which says “Coming 2020”. Unless you have been living under a rock, we know that Death Stranding is already available on the PlayStation 4.

Looks like the Japanese video-game designer is referring to the PC release of Death Stranding with the 2020 label. Some fans think that it could be a reference to an upcoming DLC for the game.

Hideo Kojima is known to be a movie enthusiast and has shown his fondness for the medium in several instances. Seeing his interest in movies, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kojima Productions actually start making movies in the coming future.