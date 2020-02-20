Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 12.11 (11.50) Is Live, Observation Log Photos Fix

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has received Update 12.11 (11.50). You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 12.11 (11.50) is quite a small update, as it only has a few fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue where Observation Logs photos would not be recognized correctly.

This is an expansion of the successful Monster Hunter World of Capcom, a game in which we hunt large monsters and improve our characteristics with the beasts we knock down. Users will join the Research Commission to explore the icy lands of the Hoarfrost Reach. Below you will find the complete list of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 12.11 (11.50).

Matchmaking in this game requires players to have updated to the same version. Keep in mind that you can only match with other players who have the same update. You can verify the version number in the bottom-right corner of the title screen.

Fixed an issue where Observation Logs photos would not be recognized correctly under certain PC setups.

Fixed an issue where crashes would happen while using AMD graphics cards.

Fixed an issue where DX12 users would experience rare crashes, regardless of the type of graphics cards. Note: Some users may not notice an improvement, depending on their specific hardware or system. We apologize for the inconvenience, but we appreciate your patience as we continue looking into these issues further in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Fixed an issue where players could not enter their Room under certain PC setups.

Adjusted the frequency of your Palico’s voice dialogue while they’re on standby.

Fixed an issue where Steamworks reward item numbers didn’t match the actual number of items you received.

I remind you that Capcom’s Monster Hunter World: Iceborne released on September 6, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.