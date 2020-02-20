Mark Hamill As Vesemir For Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2? Possible

Netflix has reportedly offered Mark Hamill the substantial role of Vesemir in the upcoming and highly anticipated second season of The Witcher.

Following an earlier citing from the month, reliable Witcher-fan-outfit Redanian Intelligence has now also confirmed through sources that Netflix did indeed make contact with the resident Luke Skywalker. The same source also stated that the offer to play Vesemir in the second season of The Witcher was apparently first made to Michael Keaton and Mads Mikkelsen. Both of them declined, leaving Netflix to extend the same invitation to the iconic voice of the Joker.

Whether Hamill has already accepted or will consider the role remains to be seen. However, seeing him as Vesemir in second season of The Witcher will not be that surprising. Even before the first season was aired, fan-crafted casting all included Hamill as Geralt’s mentor. There was a bit of humor on social media around this as well where Hamill confessed to not knowing who Vesemir was or why everyone was asking him to play the character.

The Witcher, comprising eight episodes in total for the first season, is now officially available to stream on Netflix. The highly anticipated television series is actually based on the novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski and not the games that were developed by CD Projekt Red, which is important to know beforehand since there are several stark differences between the two.

The first season of The Witcher tells three separate stories from their own perspectives that are interlinked around the fall of Cintra, also known as the Slaughter or Massacre of Cintra by the Nilfgaardian army in the novels. The witcher Geralt (Henry Cavill), sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and princess Ciri (Freya Allan) start out on different ends but as fate would have it, they are eventually bound to cross paths to fulfill their destiny.

For those who are yet to watch the show, things can become a bit confusing since each episode takes place in a different timeline. The aforementioned stories are not all happening at the same time, nor some in the present. In fact, as it becomes evident by the fourth episode, The Witcher scrambles the stories to have some take place decades in the past, shaping the three lead characters prior to their first encounters. Everything comes together like a puzzle in the last two episodes.

As for the second season, Netflix will start shooting later this year with a probable premier sometime next year. While not confirmed, the second season of The Witcher will probably feature more episodes than before. The stellar success from the first season just assured Netflix that fans want more than just eight episodes, even if their runtime is long.