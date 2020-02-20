Primordial Affinity is a type of currency in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem which you can use to increase your skill level. This guide will show you How to Get Primordial Affinity in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem.

Primordial Affinity s an extremely useful currency to get as getting your skill level up using the old-fashioned ways takes a lot of time.

Using this currency will save you on a significant amount of time while also making you more powerful, so you can easily dominate your enemies in the battlefield.

In this guide, we’ll show you a simple way to farm as much Primordial Affinity as you can.

How to Farm Primordial Affinity

While playing this game, you will loot an item called ‘Enneract’, which is used to unlock different spells. But if you already have the spell unlocked, you will acquire some Primordial Affinity in place of the Enneract.

You can also buy Enneract from Demetra, but it will only net you 10 Primordial Affinity, as compared to the mobs and chests who will give you a 100 of it.

Though Demetra doesn’t give you that much Primordial Affinity as mobs and chests, he is a great way to farm a large amount of it. You can do this by simply purchasing Enneract for the spells which you already have unlocked.

For 2000 gold, you will get 10 Primordial Affinity. So, if you acquire an Enneract from mobs or chests, talk to Demetra and see if you can buy the same one from him. Doing this will allow you to buy the actual Enneract for just 2000 gold, and use the looted Enneract to get 100 Primordial Affinity.

If you have enough gold, just buy all the Enneract you can from Demetra to make your Primordial Affinity farming as efficient as possible.

How to Use Primordial Affinity

To boost your skill level using the Primordial Affinity, talk to Demetra in town.

Aside from leveling up your skills, you can also use the Primordial Affinity to reset passive skills.