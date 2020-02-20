Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.396 Is Out, Cross Platform Fixes

Forza Horizon 4 has received Update 1.396. You can now download this patch on PC and Xbox One. You will find that Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.396 is quite a small update, as it only has a few cross platform fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that The LEGO Chiron Race event map slam/VO will now trigger correctly for returning players to LEGO Speed Champions.

This is the fourth part of the open-world driving saga of Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games. By moving to a huge new map that recreates the United Kingdom almost entirely, this installment includes more cars, more events, more competitions, and improved graphics. Below you will find the complete list of Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.396 patch notes.

We’re constantly working to improve your experience. Here you will find a summary of items fixed or improved upon in this content update.

PC: 1.396.104.2

1.396.104.2 Xbox: 1.396.106.0

1.396.106.0 The LEGO Chiron Race event map slam/VO will now trigger correctly for returning players to LEGO Speed Champions.

Fixed an issue with the Creative Hub only showing liveries for the car they are currently in.

Fixed an occasional crash during boot on the splash screens.

Recently, another important update also released for this game. You will find that Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.393 has loads of new features and some bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added a selection of cars that specialise in chasing down their prey. All vehicles in this update are fitted with patrol lights, and some have extensive upgrades to give you the edge.

I remind you that Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games’ Forza Horizon 4 released on October 2, 2018 for PC and Xbox One.