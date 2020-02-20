Fortnite Update 2.57 (12.00) Is Live, Season 2

Fortnite has received Update 2.57 (12.00). You can now download the latest Fortnite patch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You will find that Fortnite Update 2.57 (12.00) is quite a big update, as it clocks in at 8 GB for consoles, and 10 GB for PC. Something else that stands out in this patch is that Fortnite Season 2 is now available. You can start your Season 2 missions as soon as downtime has ended.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

This is an Epic Games video game that presents a cartoon appearance that transports us to a rich sandbox world in which to explore, rummage or build and, finally, survive. Fortnite is basically a world of “action building,” where you can explore a destructible world, gather resources and collaborate to build impressive forts and weapons as crazy as they are effective to survive.

Below you will find some important information regarding Fortnite Season 2. As soon as downtime has ended, more Fortnite patch notes will be released by Epic Games, and we will update the article accordingly.

As you can see in the above Fortnite Season 2 trailers, you will become a special agent. The available agents that you can recruit are Meowscles, Midas, Maya, and more. Throughout the season you can complete mission to earn bonus variants for your battle pass agents: Ghost or Shadow. You will also embark on limited time operations that will change your fate on the island.

Join the yacht club and add some luxury to your island or make your own secret hideout on the new Shark Island with the Yacht and Shark Galleries. There are two new Hub islands to allow for more options for creating your dream Hub. Here you will also find strange and surprising new character skins and other accessories. Take note, you need to purchase the battle pass to receive all new content.

Fortnite Deadpool

In addition, there are some Marvel characters that are visiting for a short while, and you can see some of them in the Fortnite trailers above. A hidden Fortnite Deadpool room can also be found in the main menu.

Suit up, it’s time to infiltrate, extract information and take back the Island. Get your Season 2 battle pass now!

I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.