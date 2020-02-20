No New Fighter Pass For Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Beyond 2021

The upcoming second fighter pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that was confirmed last month will also be the final post-release offering from Nintendo.

The confirmation comes from game director Masahiro Sakurai himself who outlined the concluding content plans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in his weekly Famitsu column (via Twitter) for the latest issue. In other words, the upcoming six new characters will be the last to join the bulging playable roster.

Sakurai also made it clear that the new characters of the second fighter pass were picked by Nintendo and not him. Hence, the community should be taking their disappointment to Nintendo and not Sakurai if they are unhappy with the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate inclusions.

Secondly, neither Sakurai nor Nintendo have any plans for a future installment in the franchise beyond Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is unsurprising since only one Smash Bros. entry has ever graced a Nintendo console or system. Sakurai has been working on Ultimate ever since the 3DS and Wii U versions were released. After the second fighter pass, Sakurai will be finally free to pursue new games and ideas, something that he has also been looking forward to.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was released in December 2018 with an all-time high of 76 characters. An additional six were added via the first fighter pass last year that brought the tally to 88 in total. The forthcoming second fighter pass will add another six characters to push the roster to a massive 94 and where Nintendo will close the gates to any third fighter pass or the like.

All of the new characters will come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate by January 31, 2021. That will span the life cycle of the game to three years, which is a lot by Nintendo standards. Splatoon 2, for example, stopped receiving any new updates less than two years after release. Arms, similarly, stopped receiving any new content after just six months.

Elsewhere, the new Evolution Championship Series (Evo 2020) is currently being dominated by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate months ahead of launch. The largest fighting game event in the world (and of the year) has mostly seen Street Fighter take the spotlight in every annual iteration. That may still be the case but after registrations were officially opened earlier this month, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the Evo 2020 game with the most player-entries for the time being.