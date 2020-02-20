Dying Light Update February 19 Released, Adjustments And Improvements

Dying Light has received its update for February 19, 2020. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Dying Light Update February 19 has quite a few adjustments, improvements, and minor bug fixes. A few things that stand out in this patch is that they increased damage dealt by player by 50-100% and you now lose 50% less experience points upon death.

Dying Light is an open world game in which the player finds himself in a vast urban environment in the purest Dead Island style. The first person and the experience of the studio in this type of proposals makes this a title in which infected and predators will ensure that the hunter is the hunted. Below you will find the complete list of Dying Light Update February 19 patch notes.

Added a new game difficulty: Story Mode

Decreased damage dealt by zombies by 25%

Increased damage dealt by player by 50-100%

Decreased fall damage by 50%

Normal attacks now use 25% less stamina thanks to this Dying Light patch.

Charged attacks use 25% less stamina

Medkits are twice as effective

Player loses 50% less experience points upon death

Days are longer by 25%

Nights are shorter by 25%

Traders pay 20% more for player’s items

Player earns 50% less Legend experience

Airdrops remain on the map twice as long

Fixed a bug with missing additional particles on: Last Wish Revolver – additional smoke effect / Dragon Ji Polearm – additional fire effect / Leaping Tiger Dao Sword – additional fire effect

Added new weapons and blueprints in Dying Light

Added a new explosive device

Added new types of live event

Added new outfits

Support for additional dockets

Minor bug fixes

I remind you that Techland’s Dying Light released on January 28, 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.