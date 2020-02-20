Cyberpunk 2077 Coming To GeForce Now On Day One

Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing for current-generation consoles and PC later in the year provided that there are no more delays. The release though, will also accompany GeForce Now, the new cloud gaming platform of Nvidia, on the very first day. CD Projekt Red is making sure that players interested in streaming the shadowy alleyways of Night City are not ignored.

In an announcement posted on the official forums earlier today, Nvidia stated that GeForce Now members can pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam right now and start streaming the day the game releases. There will be no delays, at least not from the side of Nvidia. The graphic card manufacturer also noted that Cyberpunk 2077 will support RTX on GeForce Now and assured full optimization.

GeForce Now exited beta and went live for the general public a couple of weeks back. The cloud streaming service is currently available on PC, Mac, and Android and Shield devices. Those interested can get a three-month free trial as a premium member and continue to pay $4.99 per month for the remainder of the year. Cyberpunk 2077 is not the only game from CD Projekt Red inbound for GeForce Now. The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, as well as Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, are also available to be streamed.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable from start to finish. However, more work needs to be done. Hence, why CD Projekt Red decided to delay the release, which has also forced other projects to be pushed back. These include the multiplayer component of the game, which was previously slated to arrive roughly a year after the release of Cyberpunk 2077 but will now land somewhere next year. Any chance of the game releasing with multiplayer on the first day has been thrown out. Whatever elements that CD Projekt Red will be working on in the coming months will have little to do with online support.

Cyberpunk 2077 was previously tagged for April 16 but is now enroute for September 17, 2020, for all supported platforms — GeForce Now the recent addition. The new release window puts the game closer to the next-generation consoles, which are set to launch in the holiday season.