In this Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Vhegguad and Deteron Boss Guide we’ll be covering the boss fight during The Unknown quest, specifically, The Frozen Bones quest step.

If you are stuck at these bosses, follow our guide to defeat Vhegguad and Deteron.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Vhegguad and Deteron Boss

Vhegguad and Deteron Boss are a part of the Unknown Quest Mission, these bosses are really easy to defeat. To reach them you’ll have to visit the throne and interact with Prince Damaskus.

Ask for his help for finding someone fleeing with the remaining Brothers.

After talking to the Prince, head to the Smuggler’s Path and go through the sewer.

This sewer line will lead you towards the lower rings of the city where you’ll have to reach the Necropolis. Kill the Cultist of the Sleeper Boss and find the chest.

Once you’ve found the chest, move to the next floor and cut the power supply to the Dome (just click during the enemy fight).

At last! During the exploration of the Depths, you’ll receive an invitation to attend an event called the Frozen Bones. Launch the invite and face Vhegguad boss.

Though he’s easy to beat his minions can really distract you from your aim so, take them down first then start attacking him.

When you’ve finished killing Vhegguadh, you’ll receive an objective to Slay the Deteron. Deteron is an enormous Boss but as they say, the bigger they are the harder they fall.

Make sure to run away whenever he tries to attack you because one hard blow from Deteron can lower your chances of winning. Keep using the spinning sword attack and you’ll defeat him with ease.