Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.4 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes And Improvements

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem has received Update 1.0.4. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.4 has various bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue preventing offline characters to be saved, and they fixed issues regarding network load & unretrieved data.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is a role-playing video game with an aerial perspective framed within the purest hack and slash, but without class restrictions and with a special evolution and progression system. The title of WOLCEN Studios takes you to a fantasy universe full of corrupt creatures, decaying worlds and ruins of ancient civilizations. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.4.

Fixing a crash on connection if a player starts an endgame “transmutation forge” project.

Fixing an issue allowing players to have more passive skill nodes activated than their total points would allow.

Fixing item duplication via chest panel issue (offline).

Fixing stackable items duplication in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem.

Fixing invalid sell price on stacked items.

Fixing an issue that caused a chest panel deletion when changing acts.

Fixing item deletion when exiting the game while dragging an item from the inventory.

Fixing an issue causing players to fall from act 1 boss’ platform while using Warpath.

Fixing an issue causing crafting reagents to ignore lower tier gems when selecting magic effects in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem.

Fixing an issue preventing DOT damage bonuses to be displayed in the character sheet detail panel.

Fixing an issue making items on the ground hard to pick up depending on the framerate.

Fixing an issue preventing summoned minions bonuses to work.

The Wealth Omens cannot be possessed by Parasite anymore.

Fixing an issue preventing Livor Mortis damage redirection to work.

Fixing an issue causing Livor Mortis damage redirection to invalidate player magic effects.

Fixing an issue preventing offline characters to be saved.

Fixing issues regarding network load & unretrieved data.

Fixing an issue to prevent player from going to Helmshire before talking to Valeria during “Dawnbringer”

Fixing two soft-locks preventing players to go in the Monolith

Remove double objectives while exiting Battlefield Overlook during “Infiltration”

Fixing progression issue in Cell-F Ramparts during “The Gates of Fury”

Remove quest FX on Sirkis’ cutscene during “The Bane of the Storm” in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem.

Improve Edric and Val’s stability during “Children of Heimlock”

Improve behavior of the fast travel tutorial during “Meet the Purifiers”

Here you will find the complete list of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.4 patch notes. I remind you that WOLCEN Studios’ Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem released on February 13, 2020 for PC.