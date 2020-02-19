While playing through The Bane of the Storm quest, you will encounter Sobok The Untamed at Sandor’s Camp. This Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Sobok The Untamed Boss guide will give you some helpful tips and tricks so you can easily defeat Sobok The Untamed.

He is a large dragon-like creature you have to kill in order to proceed with the quest.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Sobok The Untamed Boss

Once you reach Sandor’s Camp and the boss fight with Sobok starts, try to immediately take it to the hayloft. Here, you will have a much easier time facing him.

Sobok has quite a few different attacks up his sleeve. These include a tail whip, a slash with his claws, acid spit, charge, and stomp.

When he is about to perform his charge attack or acid spit, the path where he is facing will light up red, allowing you to easily get out of the way and avoid the attack.

For the tail whip, slash and stomp attacks, they are harder to dodge as he performs them very quickly; but still, you can dodge them relatively easily if you keep your eyes on him and watch out for visual cues.

After you deliver a fair bit of damage to Sobok, he will eventually have his shield broken and will drop down to his knees.

His shield will take about 5 seconds to restore so this the best chance you will get in this fight to inflict as much damage to him as you possibly can.

Another thing which you may find troublesome about this fight are Sobok’s little minions.

They’re not that powerful individually, but if you let them pile up, they can get seriously annoying. Take them out as they spawn and you will

That’s pretty much all you need to know about this boss fight. Keep your eyes on him and wait for good opportunities to get some hits in. Rinse and repeat this process and he should go down very easily.