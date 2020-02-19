Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Naarlog Boss Guide

This Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem walkthrough will cover the mini-boss fight against Naarlog. You will encounter this boss during the first act of the game, during Meet the Purifiers quest. We will cover Naarlog’s attacks and the best strategy to defeat this mini-boss.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Naarlog Boss

Naarlog Attacks

Jump – This is the main attack that this enemy will perform. It allows him to change position while stunning you.

Swings – Ranged attack in which the mini-boss will swing his axe at you. Evade this by staying at a safe distance.

Spin – The boss will start spinning while swaying his weapons. You must avoid him until he stops.

Kick – This is more of an annoyance than a proper threat. He will kick you down if you’re close enough and this will disorient you a bit for him to attack you.

How To Defeat Naarlog

His weak point is his back. Target that while avoiding his attacks as much as you can. You can reduce the risk to you by freezing him if you have that ability.

His attacks are fairly easy to dodge. When he performs jump, you can sort of see his targeted landing area become briefly highlighted.

Plus he makes it pretty obvious just based on the direction he is facing so just stay out of that line.

As for his other attacks; you should stay mobile when you aren’t getting hits in. Evade his attacks, get some hits in the back and then evade again.

This fight is a little tricky but you can figure out the pattern of attacks fairly quickly so don’t stress too much if you get killed.