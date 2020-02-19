Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Illusions of Peace Quest Guide

In this guide, we will be going through the Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Illusions of Peace main quest. If you are stuck or need to get the gist of the quest; then hopefully this guide will provide you with all the necessary details you need.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Illusions of Peace Quest

Illusions of Peace pitches you against Sinadrahel and his Allies. As you make your way through to Sinadrahel, you will face various foes and will have to complete a number of tasks before-hand which include:

Find a Path to the Vault of Truth

Talk to Aurora Knight Gendris

Use the Escape Tunnel to Enter the Vault of Truth

Enter the Vault of Truth’s Main Halls

Reach the end of a Wing and Attune to its Altar

Reach and Attune to the Altar on the other Wing

Reach the Sanctum of Truth

Take the Second Part of the Helion

Banish Sinadrahel and his Allies

Retrieve the Second Part of the Helion

Talk to Gemese in his camp by Fast Travelling using the Worldmap.

Talk to Valeria

Your quest starts with you talking to Aurora Knight Gedris who will assign you to find the remaining pieces of Helion.

From here on, you will attune yourself to the Searing Song’s altar found at the end of each of the Vault’s Wings and finally unseal the Inner Sanctum.

Here you will find that which you sought; the second piece of Helion. But nothing is that easy, and in your victory’s opposition, lies Sinadrahel with his allies.

Make sure that you stay effectively mobile around Sinadrahel’s allies, and try not to get caught up in their attacks. You will be indicated with a red light when they are about to make a move on you.

Escape their moves and attack from the back and you should be able to take the allies out easily. Once the crowd is a bit thinner, start focusing on Sinadrahel himself and end the battle.

Take the second piece of Helion, and head to Gemes who will give you and Valeria an order about heading to Keep’s walls. And thus, you will have finished the Illusions of Peace quest in Wolcen.