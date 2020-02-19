Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Dawnbringer Quest Guide

This guide will help you complete the Dawnbringer quest in Lords of Mayhem. Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Dawnbringer Quest takes place in the second act of the game.

You can start the Dawnbringer quest after completing Darkest Dusk and opening the Dawngate by using your Aspect of Apocalypse.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Dawnbringer Quest

To begin the Dawnbringer Quest, you will have to talk to Valeria at first.

You will need to travel up-river and get to Helmshire. Once you’re here, search for the origin of the undead tide; locate the Necromantic Origin.

This is where you will also encounter the Mistshaper Malikia, the secret boss in Helmshire you need to defeat for the achievement.

You will need to end this Necromantic Origin and enter the Necromantic Ritual by launching the Demonhunting event.

Once you’ve done all of the previous tasks, go to Nerukai, Vision of the Sleeper and talk to him. Once the conversation ends, you will have to face the Nerukai Boss and defeat him.

The main/massive attack of the Nerukai Boss will be the Ice Missiles. Whenever the boss uses the Ice Missiles, you will need to escape the range of the attack.

You can attack the Nerukai Boss whenever he’s not using the Ice Missiles. Do this by using your attack combos repeatedly.

Once you defeat the Nerukai Boss, you will need to banish him and defeat Mercy again.