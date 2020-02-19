Wolcen Best Settings and Increase FPS PC Tweaks

Wolcen Lords of Mayhem is finally out of early access and if you are looking to dive in, you might want to tweak your game a bit to enjoy the proper ARPG experience. Our Wolcen Best Settings and FPS PC Tweaks guide should prove helpful in that case.

Wolcen Best Settings and FPS PC Tweaks

First and foremost, you need to make sure if your PC comes up to par with the Minimum System Requirements mentioned for the game. Built on CryEngine 3, it is understandable that Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is a bit resource-heavy.

Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570T 2.9 GHz / AMD FX-6100 3.3 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 6850

Storage: 18 GB

Recommended System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770S 3.1 GHz / AMD FX-8320 3.5 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570

Storage: 18 GB

Graphics Tweaks

Now if you are below the Minimum System Requirements or somewhere close to it, then you might want to consider lowering your graphics down to the bare minimum.

The game might not look good, but honestly, that’s the only way you’ll be able to run the game in peace.

Head on into the settings of your game, click on graphics settings and start tweaking.

Setting High Performance Performance Display Mode Fullscreen Fullscreen VSYNC Disable Disable Antialiasing Off Off Sharpening 0 0 Chromatic aberration 0 0 Vignetting Disable Disable Motion blur Disable Disable Lens flares Disable Disable Shadows quality Low Low Animation quality Low Medium Objects details Low Medium Water quality Low Low Textures quality Low High Volumetric effects quality Low Low

There are a few settings exclusive to each GPU that you should try changing from their respective control panels.

For NVIDIA

Head into NVIDIA Control Panel, click the Adjust Image Settings with preview and then click “Use my preference emphasizing.” Now, simply put the bar in performance mode and hit apply.

Now head on into “Manage 3D settings” and click “Program Settings.”. From here, you will want to add Wolcen to the list by clicking on “Add”, scroll down to find Wolcen and click “Add Selected Program” button.

Now, change the Power Management Mode to maximum performance, and turn Vertical Sync to off.

For AMD

It’s a bit simpler for AMD compared to NVIDIA’s tweak, head into the AMD Radeon Settings and click on Gaming tab; select Global Settings, click on Texture Filtering Quality and select Performance.

Close Unnecessary Programs

If you have Discord open in the background, you might experience stuttering; other than that, if you happen to use Photoshop, Creative Cloud Desktop can be a really big nuisance in the background, so watch out for that.

Google Chrome is just a bad idea to have in the background; it will take up all your RAM and ultimately cause Wolcen to stutter A LOT, so make sure you end all of its processes by going into Task Manager.

Change Power Settings

Head into the Power Options and into Additional Power Settings. Tweak it up to High Performance. Now, click Change plan settings, find Processor power management in the list and click the + on the left.

Now set the Minimum processor state and maximum processor state to 100%. Apply the settings.

Do not use these settings if your CPU cooler isn’t sufficient.

Windows 10 Game Mode

Try turning off the Windows 10 Game Mode as it can hog a certain amount of resources and slow down gameplay.

Open up your start menu, head into settings, click Gaming, now on the Game Bar tab, set the “Record game clips, screenshots and broadcast using Game bar” to Off.

Go into the Captures tab, and set the “Record in the background while I’m playing a game” to Off. Finally, on the Game Mode tab, set the “Game Mode” to Off.

Clean all Temp Files

Press Win+R and type in %temp% and voila! Delete everything in the temp folder now.

Similarly, press Win+R again and type in temp, and delete everything in this folder as well.

Finally, press Win+R again and type in prefetch, and delete everything that opens up in this folder.

Increase Priority

If nothing else works, then you can try increasing the priority for Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem.

Make sure you got the game running in the background and head into the Task Manager. Go into Details and find Wolcen.exe, right-click the Wolcen application and set the priority to high to increase FPS.