Warframe Update 27.1.2 Is Out, Kuva Lich And Railjack Changes

Warframe has received Update 27.1.2. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Warframe Update 27.1.2 has some changes to Kuva Lich and Railjack, various bug fixes, and optimizations. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed numerous issues if a Host migration occurred during a Kuva Lich mission and they fixed a script error in the Sentient Anomaly mission.

We have removed the back-to-back Kuva Lich weapon mechanic that was added in 26.0.7, where your Kuva Lich would have a guaranteed different Kuva weapon than its immediate predecessor. With the change of the Kuva Larvling now displaying its birthed Kuva Lich weapon, there was no need to maintain the back-to-back restriction as you can now just choose to ignore or take the back-to-back weapon if you wish you use it for Valence Fusion.

Fixed a crash that could occur if a Kuva Lich applied a Radiation Status Effect to the Defense target on the Lua Stöfler node.

Fixed numerous issues if a Host migration occurred during a Kuva Lich mission in Warframe: Fixed getting stuck on the Vanquish/Convert screen if a Host migration occurred while a Client is Vanquishing their Kuva Lich. Fixed Clients able to kill a recently migrated Host’s Kuva Lich, resulting in 1,200 Kuva being rewarded, as well as being able to see the Lich’s head mesh idling/walking in place after defeat. As reported here. Fixed broken reward UI after a Host migration occurs. Fixed Parazon being stuck equipped after a Host migration occurred during a Kuva Lich Kill attempt.

Fixed a script error when attempting to kill the Kuva Lich and a squadmate disconnects.

Fixed duplicates of Kuva Lich Taxed Rivens not being returned when the Kuva Lich is Vanquished/Converted in Warframe.

Fixed being in a perma-ragdolled state after attempting to stab a Kuva Lich and failing the Requiem guess.

Fixed mission map lingering on screen after opening the Kuva Lich screen.

Fixed the Avionic Upgrade window auto scrolling up after Upgrading an Avionic, instead of leaving you in the position you were in prior.

Fixed seeing ‘[HC] Vidar Fire Suppress’ when using the Tactical Intrinsic Ability Fire Suppression when your Railjack has both fire and electrical damage thanks to this Warframe patch.

Fixed a script error in the Sentient Anomaly mission.

