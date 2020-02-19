Two Point Hospital Free Update Released, R.E.M.I.X

Two Point Hospital has received the new R.E.M.I.X Update. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that this is a free patch with the R.E.M.I.X mode included as a thank you to all their PC players. Take note that this is a digital recreation of three favourite levels: Hogsport, Lower Bullocks, and Flottering.

Two Point Hospital is a hospital management simulator that brought back the memory of an extinct genre. Your goal in this hospital strategy and construction video game is none other than designing the perfect health and medical care center, building it from scratch and seeking to offer the widest range of professional services. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding the Two Point Hospital R.E.M.I.X Update.

What do we mean by digital recreation? Excellent question! The good people at Bungle came up with the idea to create a hospital simulator simulation… or something like that… where you’ll complete goals to receive stars. Of course, being digital, these stars don’t actually reflect anything tangible, they aren’t a standardised rating by a recognised board like the Two Point Health Ministry, they’re purely symbolic of progress and an understood practice in video games. Let’s face it, now you know about them, you want them, right? We aren’t making sense are we? Ok let’s break it down.

Hogsport

This lovely little tutorial level is known for being wonderfully peaceful, and a great way to get started in Two Point County. In Two Point Hospital R.E.M.I.X however, your beloved starter level is about to be overrun with patients needing attention in a 10 wave horde mode! You’ll need to use your skills as a wicked good hospital administrator to overcome this one!

Lower Bullocks

Just when you think you’ve got to grips with Lower Bullocks, R.E.M.I.X strikes! This isn’t going to be a piece of cake (mmm…cake), this is a serious mission of hospital expansion, with super fun challenges to complete before you’re able to unlock more plots. Can you unlock them all and sustain a successful hospital in Two Point Hospital?

Flottering

Yes, yes, we all know Flottering is a training hospital, but this time you’ll be profiting from career development (no, not your own). You’ll be facing the tough challenge of training up your junior staff members and profiting while you do it! You’ll still gain some income from curing patients of course, but we don’t really care about them here; that’s acceptable right?

Here you will find the complete list of the Two Point Hospital R.E.M.I.X Update patch notes. I remind you that SEGA and Two Point Studios’ Two Point Hospital released on August 30, 2018 for PC, macOS, and Linux; and releases on February 25, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.