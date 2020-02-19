Planet Zoo Update 1.1.5 Released, Bug Fixes And Stability

Planet Zoo has received Update 1.1.5. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Planet Zoo Update 1.1.5 is quite a small update as it only has a few bug and stability fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue when running the game at 5x speed, staff get alerts for not finding a staff room despite many that are free.

Planet Zoo is a management game from Frontier. Set in a huge zoo, players can manage small ecosystems for each of the animal species within the park, gradually improving them by modifying the terrain and adding toys and attractions for animals to have fun and learn. It has a very specific staff design and hiring system, as well as a 3D graphic engine that has a great realism to it. Below you will find the complete list of Planet Zoo Update 1.1.5 patch notes.

Hayo Zookeepers! We hope you’ve seen a lot of benefits due to Update 1.1.4. Did you check out the MontseC cheat? Send us all your cute screenshots! Thanks to all of your feedback, we have released Planet Zoo Update 1.1.5. Here are the update notes.

Misc: Issue Tracker – Fixed an issue when running the game at 5x speed, staff get alerts for not finding a staff room despite many that are free.

If you encounter any issues please be sure to let the devs know on their Issue Tracker so they can investigate the problems as soon as possible. I remind you that Frontier Developments’ Planet Zoo released on November 5, 2019 for PC.