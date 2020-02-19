Path of Exile Patch 3.9.2F (1.38) Is Live, Bug Fixes And Improvements

Path of Exile has received Patch 3.9.2F (1.38). You can now download this update on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Path of Exile Patch 3.9.2F (1.38) has some general improvements and various bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this update is that they added new functionality and made some improvements to Item Filters and they reduced the damage of the Storm Call skill that Baran-influence monsters used.

Path of Exile is a free action and role-playing game that follows the “free to play” model to offer us a Diablo-like experience in which we must choose between a character class and then make it evolve wherever we want, while facing hordes of enemies in the dungeons of the game. Below you will find the complete list of Path of Exile Patch 3.9.2F (1.38) patch notes.

Added new functionality and made improvements to Item Filters. You can read more about them here.

Improved performance related to monster and minion pathfinding.

The following Path of Exile items now allocate to the Map Maker when they drop: Timeless Jewels, Ivory Watchstones, Awakened Gems, Awakener’s Orbs, Conquerors’ Exalted Orbs and Uniques from Legion, Blight, Metamorph and Conquerors of the Atlas bosses.

Reduced the damage of the Storm Call skill that Baran-influence monsters used. They will now only use the skill if they have line of sight to you.

Improved the performance of Acid Magma Orb Effect and Harbinger Magma Orb Effect.

Improved the visibility of various weapon effect microtransactions when applied to the Colossus Sword.

Restored the skull to the top of the Syndicate Flag Hideout Decoration in Path of Exile.

Fixed a bug where the Power Siphon on-death effect could be played multiple times on a single monster. This fix also improves the performance of Power Siphon in general.

Fixed a rare bug where Malachai in The Harvest and Core Map could sometimes fail to transition to his second arena.

Fixed a client crash that could occur when using Leap Slam while it had the Harlequin Leap Slam Effect applied to it.

I remind you that Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile was on sale since October 23, 2013 for PC, August 2017 for Xbox One, and March 2019 for PS4.