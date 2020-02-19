No Man’s Sky Update 2.3 Is Live, Living Ship

No Man’s Sky has received Update 2.3. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that No Man’s Sky Update 2.3 has new content, quality of life improvements, and bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they introduced a new style of starship, the Living Ship. Take note that these ships have their own exclusive range of organic technologies and cannot be upgraded by conventional means.

No Man’s Sky is a science fiction and adventure game developed by Hello Games. The game has procedurally generated levels, and allows us to explore planets, oceans, battles in space and fight against predators. Each world has its own ecosystem, with worlds of all kinds, from desert environments to forested places. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding No Man’s Sky Update 2.3.

Explore space from a different perspective with the Living Ship. Introducing a new class of biological ship, a new story mission, mysterious space encounters, space NPCs and more.

Introduced a new style of starship, the Living Ship.

These ships have their own exclusive range of organic technologies and cannot be upgraded by conventional means.

Adjust your playstyle to the restrictions and benefits of these organic techs, or hatch and evolve new procedural upgrades to grow your own custom ship in No Man’s Sky.

Incubate your Void Egg and learn about the origin of the Living Ships with a new mission chain, Starbirth.

Completing these missions will hatch the Void Egg into your own procedurally generated Living Ship.

Additional ships may be hatched from subsequently incubated eggs.

While using the Pulse Engine to fly between planets, there is a chance of encountering strange objects in local space.

Drop out of pulse-flight to begin the encounter.

A large range of strange objects and exotic rewards await in this No Man’s Sky Living Ship update.

Different encounters have different chances of occurring based on the characteristics of the solar system.

As well as strange objects, players may also encounter passing trader ships.

These will hail the player while using the Pulse Engine and may need assistance, offer to trade, and more.

Introduced a number of significant GPU optimisations to terrain rendering.

Introduced a number of significant optimisations to terrain generation.

Introduced a number of significant memory optimisations.

Introduced some minor load time optimisations in this No Man’s Sky Living Ship update.

Introduced some smaller optimisations and visual fixes to cloud rendering.

Introduced a number of water rendering optimisations for PSVR.

Here you will find the complete list of No Man’s Sky Update 2.3 patch notes. I remind you that Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky released on August 9, 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.