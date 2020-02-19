Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.15 Released, Bug Fixes And Adjustments

Mortal Kombat 11 has received Update 1.15. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.15 has various bug fixes and adjustments to gameplay and certain characters. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed a rare issue with Joker’s KAPOW follow-up hits not comboing correctly in certain situations.

Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment of the violent and wild fighting saga of NetherRealm Studios. This is the eleventh sequel of a series of combat titles, which on this occasion, in addition to adding the best graphics of the series and the most gore in the so-called Fatality, presents classic and new fighters, more game modes and an online offer that also wants to make a mark in eSports. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.15.

Erron Black – Grip Slam (Away+Back Punch) had its hit reaction adjusted and has 1 more frame of hit advantage

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Netherbeast Trap to teleport the opponent to the center of the arena after being hit with specific timing Jacqui Briggs – Danger Zone (Front Kick, Front Kick) can no longer hit opponents while they are in an invincible knocked down state in Mortal Kombat 11.

Fixed an issue that was causing Heat Missile to disappear if he is hit during its active frames Kano – The ground reaction to the first attack of Cheeky Swipes (Getup / Block Attack Up + Back Punch) now has an increased victim region & its air reaction has increased gravity

The ground reaction to Scarred (Back Punch) now has an increased victim region & Deadly Digger (Back Punch, Back Kick) has slightly increased range in Mortal Kombat 11. Kotal Kahn – Pinned Down (Fatal Blow) had its first attack’s hit reaction adjusted against an airborne opponent and has an increased hit region on the second attack while the opponent is in a combo

The ground reaction to the first attack of Flip Kick (Getup / Block Attack Up + Front Kick) now has an increased victim region & its air reaction has increased gravity and the second attack has 4 more active frames Shang Tsung – Crushing Palm (Jump Up + Back Punch) can now be properly cancelled into Sternum Breaker (Front Kick)

Fixed an issue that was causing Ancestral Light to have its active frames removed if he is hit during its active frames in Mortal Kombat 11. Terminator – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Terminator to move quickly across the screen if he performed a cancel into Killing Machine while in close proximity to an opponent performing Breakaway with specific timing

Here you will find the complete list of Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.15 patch notes. I remind you that NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11 released on April 23, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.