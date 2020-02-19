Is Microsoft Attending E3 2020?

Microsoft will be attending the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2020) with what will undoubtedly be the biggest press conference of the year.

Xbox Series X was officially announced a couple of months back but in-depth details were purposely kept from the public. E3 2020 will be where Microsoft goes all in to reveal not only hardware specifications and features but also upcoming games that are being developed to fully utilize the next-generation machine.

E3 2020 will also be where Microsoft reveals the price tag accompanying Xbox Series at launch, something that analysts and consumers have been theorizing over since the past year. Suffice to say, E3 2020 belongs to Microsoft and Xbox Series X in more than one way.

Something else that many are hyped to see at E3 2020 is the result of Microsoft acquiring over a dozen studios in the past two years to expand its internal first-party family. Compulsion Games, known for We Happy Few; Double Fine, known for Psychonauts; Ninja Theory, known for Devil May Cry; inXile Entertainment, known for Wasteland; Obsidian Entertainment, known for Fallout: New Vegas, and many more are all working on next-generation offerings for Xbox Series X. Only a few of these upcoming games have been either confirmed or rumored so far. With Xbox Series X launching at the end of the year, E3 2020 is the prime time for Microsoft to be announcing its content roadmap for the next year.

Microsoft is not even finished with Xbox Game Studios. The company recently made a point that the future of the Xbox brand needs more Japanese games, which in turn had boss Phil Spencer state that more studio acquisitions could happen down the road.

In other words, it would not be surprising to see the company announce new first-party inclusions at E3 2020 much like how Microsoft did in past press conferences.

Furthermore, expect a ton of gameplay footage to grace the show-floor. Halo Infinite from 343 Industries, one of the launch games for Xbox Series X, will likely be getting a massive gameplay reveal.

The new Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 from Ninja Theory will also be likely getting a gameplay reveal. Then there are games like Grounded from Obsidian Entertainment and Everwild from Rare, as well as unannounced games that are being worked on by the other Microsoft-owned studios. Not to forget the annual returns of franchise like Forza.

Lastly, Project xCloud has been touted to play a large role for Microsoft in the next generation. Hence, the company will possibly be giving some time to its cloud platform during the press conference.

There may even be an improved form of cloud-integrated Xbox Game Pass. Project xCloud is set to be powered by Xbox Series X in the near future. Microsoft should be making some announcements in that area at E3 2020 as well.