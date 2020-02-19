The Cindered Shadows DLC for FE3H introduces new characters that you can unlock for the main game as well as a new area. This guide will show you How to Unlock Abyss and Ashen Wolves in Fire Emblem Three Houses Cindered Shadows.

Unlock Abyss and Ashen Wolves in Fire Emblem Three Houses

In order to access Abyss and Ashen Wolves, you obviously must have the DLC pack first.

This guide will help you access the Abyss and then successfully recruit the Ashen Wolves students.

The following are all the steps to accessing Abyss and recruiting the Ashen Wolves;

Unlock the Abyss – After completing the first chapter of the DLC Side Story, you can switch back your main story files to access the Abyss.

To Enter Abyss, find the “Shifty Merchant” NPC located within Garreg Mach Monastery at a narrow corner between Byleth’s personal quarters and the Sauna.

Explore the Abyss to find a whole new area where you will also find a new classroom with Ashen Wolves students.

Unlock Ashen Wolves – They can be visited once chapter one of Cindered Shadows is finished. Same with the other students, they also have their post-time skip versions. Make sure to recruit them prior to the post-time skip of your chosen main story route.

To recruit the Ashen Wolves, finish the Cindered Shadows DLC Story completely and then open your main story file and visit the Abyss. Look for the Ashen Wolves and pick the option: “Recruit” for each student.

After recruiting, each Ashen Wolf student has an Abyss Exam Pass in their respective inventories that can be used to promote your students from other houses to the new special classes.