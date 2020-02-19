In Stoneshard, you can use the backpack to increase the number of items you can carry at a time. This guide will show you how to get the Backpack in Stoneshard with ease.

Backpack will be useful to store items that you do not require during combat. You will not have the backpack at the start and you will have to find it. In this guide, we will tell you how you can find the backpack.

How to Get The Backpack in Stoneshard

To find the Backpack, head to Outpost Eestver starting from Mannshire. Here, there will be a castle. Find the enemy fortress and kill the guards to clear the area.

Then you will have two entries: one on the left and one on the right. Enter the one at the right side. The backpack will be there over on the table. Pick it up to unlock access to the bag.

How to use the bag

After you have access to the bag, it can be used in different ways. You can use it either directly from the inventory or from the cape slot.

If you use it from the inventory, it will take inventory space but can keep the backpack and don’t lose the cape’s bonuses.

If you use it in the cape slot, you will have more space in the inventory but you will lose your cape bonuses.

It should be kept in mind that it will be more difficult to quickly use items from the backpack as you will have to open it each time to use the item. It is best to store items that you don’t plan to use in combat.