Divinity Original Sin 2 Update 3.6.58.1306 Is Out, Haymaker Tooltip Fixed

Divinity Original Sin 2 has received Update 3.6.58.1306. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Divinity Original Sin 2 Update 3.6.58.1306 is quite a small update as there only a few bug fixes and fixes with some localization issues. Something else that stands out in this patch is that the Haymaker talent now shows the correct description in the game.

This is the sequel to the successful classic and aerial view role-playing game that Larian Studios launched in 2014. Like its first part, this game has been funded by crowdfunding in a successful Kickstarter campaign that reached all its extra financing objectives after exceeding two million dollars.

This adventure is bigger and more ambitious than its first part, although the playable bases remain intact, allowing us to fight strategic battles in turn in which we can interact with the environment in many ways. The game offers multiplayer, both cooperative and competitive, for up to four players. Below you will find the complete list of Divinity Original Sin 2 Update 3.6.58.1306 patch notes.

Hi Everyone, our latest update for DOS2 – Definitive Edition is live! The Haymaker talent now shows the correct description and we’ve fixed some localization issues. Happy adventures through Rivellon!

Fixed a crash related to two split-screen sessions joining

Fixed a crash related to loading a savegame that had Reactive Shot status active

Fixed haymaker talent tooltip

Fixed localization issues in Korean and Japanese

I remind you that Larian Studios’ Divinity Original Sin 2 released on September 2017 for PC; in August 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; in January 2019 for macOS; and September 2019 for Nintendo Switch.