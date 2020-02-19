Darksiders Genesis Update 1.02 Is Out, Localization Fixes

Darksiders Genesis has received Update 1.02. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Darksiders Genesis Update 1.02 is quite a small patch, as there are only some localization fixes and other unknown small fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue where some of Strife’s bullets could stop working on close range.

Darksiders Genesis is an action and role-playing game with a hack and slash nature developed by the Airship Syndicate studio, and is the first spin-off of the iconic and beloved Darksiders saga. The title takes you to the beginning of everything, inviting you to be part of the Council’s struggle to maintain Balance.

Since the dawn of creation, the Council has maintained the correct evolution of destiny through existence. Therefore, and seeing old and new characters, you fight against hordes of demons and creatures of the underworld, even leading you to deal with Lucifer himself. Below you will find the complete list of Darksiders Genesis Update 1.02 patch notes.

Fixed issue where some of Strife’s bullets could stop working on close range.

Fixed localization in Japanese and Korean languages.

Other small issues fixed.

Just before the PC and Google Stadia release, they revealed that the duration will be considerable and that it will be full of content. In an interview with Escapist Magazine, Airship Syndicate indicated that initially the experience would be 10 hours, but that this was made longer until it reached 15 hours on average.

It goes without saying that the studio believes that this amount of hours is subject to the style of play of each user, because they can explore the world at their own pace and discover their secrets, collect Creature Cores, play it on the highest difficulty (Apocalyptic), or pass it as a speedrun, riding through the levels in order to finish Darksiders Genesis in the shortest possible time.

On this occasion, the game design is made around an exploration experience, as it will reward the player with several items along the way, and at the same time, they complemented it with arcade details.

I remind you that Airship Syndicate and THQ Nordic’s Darksiders Genesis released on December 5, 2019 for PC and Google Stadia; and on February 14, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.