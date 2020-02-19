Here’s How Bungie Made The Destiny 2 Community The Best In Gaming

Back in December at the 2019 Game Awards, Bungie took home an award for Best Community Support during the show in recognition of how well they’ve done with the Destiny 2 community. Recently, Bungie’s communication director David Dague (or “Deej” as many know him) sat down to explain how Bungie’s achieved this.

Destiny has often been marketed not as an MMO but a shared-world shooter, where players can run around various wide-open zones or undertake missions either solo or with friends. Coupled with a large number of holiday events that also involve playing together, and you have a community unlike any other in gaming.

According to Deej, the product of what Bungie does isn’t the actual game, but the community that it inspires, and the Destiny 2 community has definitely transcended the game. Players have been responsible for a large amount of achievements both in development and lore in the game.

Whether it’s fooling around with a big ball at the Tower, holding impromptu dance parties out in the wild, or coming together to take revenge on Uldren Sov following his murder of Cayde-6, Destiny 2 fans have gone above and beyond to make it feel really tight-knit.

According to Deej, once the community of a game becomes something that players value and have a common interest, it stops simply being something executable and becomes instead a place where people can go to hang out with their friends.

Bungie’s aims in making the game feel more like a community not only revolve around building that feeling, but also cutting down toxicity, which is why the game has no friendly fire mechanics and why you can’t voice-chat with someone unless they’re invited to your party.

Even in lore the Destiny 2 community is embraced, with the game’s Crucible PVP component serving as training for Guardians rather than any malicious civil war. Destiny’s new free to play model, called New Light, has helped give a boost to an already large community as the game has gone free to play.

Hopefully in the future, the Destiny community can keep supporting Bungie for a long time, especially now that the company has bought its way free of Activision and is now self-publishing its content.