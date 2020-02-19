Baldur’s Gate 3 Gameplay Will Come February 27 At PAX East

If you’re a fan of the Baldur’s Gate series of Dungeons and Dragons RPG games, then Larian Studios has good news for you. We’ll finally be seeing some Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay on February 27 as part of the presentations at PAX East next week after months of no news since E3.

Baldur’s Gate, though rumored about a substantial amount of time before its official debut, was finally revealed at E3 2019 to be coming, and will be developed by Larian Studios, who are known for their own critically acclaimed RPGs in the Divinity: Original Sin series.

From what we could tell from the Baldur’s Gate 3 reveal trailer, this time the world of Faerun (the Dungeons and Dragons setting where the games all take place) is under attack by mind flayers, dimension-hopping, Underdark-dwelling, squid-headed brain eaters. It’s up to the player and the party they build to stop them and save Faerun.

Considering Larian Studios’ history building turn-based RPG games, it’s no big surprise that they elected to take on the task of developing a new Baldur’s Gate game. It’s also been decades since the last game came out, and Dungeons and Dragons has changed immensely by this point.

The original Baldur’s Gate games ran on the Dungeons and Dragons 3.5 ruleset, but since then Dungeons and Dragons has gone into its fifth edition, once again changing rules and how the gameplay works. With luck, Larian Studios will be able to capture the Dungeons and Dragons feeling as well in Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay.

Considering the critical acclaim that the Divinity: Original Sin games have gotten over the years, that hopefully won’t be too hard for Larian to do. The previous two Baldur’s Gate games were originally developed by BioWare, though, so Larian will have a lot to live up to.

Once again, you’ll be able to see Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay on February 27 at PAX East at 12:30 PST, 15:30 EST, and 20:30 GMT. The event will also be streamed on Larian Studios’ YouTube channel. So if you’re excited for the return of Baldur’s Gate, be sure to tune in!