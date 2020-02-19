Age of Wonders Planetfall Update 1.200 Is Live, Tyrannosaurus

Age of Wonders Planetfall has received Update 1.200. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Age of Wonders Planetfall Update 1.200 is quite a big update (called ‘Tyrannosaurus’), as it has some new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added a new master setting called Game Intensity which can be used to make the game more relaxing and easy to play.

Here players enjoy a strategy and science fiction title, located in the distant political context of the Star Union Empire. While it was once characterized as a place of wealth and power, its people have been isolated after the Collapse. Hundreds of years later, different factions have emerged that will try to rebuild the world at their own discretion.

The goal of the game is to establish our own planetary empire, form colonies and dominate the entire known world. You can do this all through war, diplomacy or total annihilation. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Age of Wonders Planetfall Update 1.200.

Over the last few months we have been working hard on the “Tyrannosaurus” update and it definitely does its name justice! Based on community input and findings, some major changes were made to the game. Check out this sweet trailer!

Game Intensity Controls

A number of settings have been added to the game setup options to control the amount of push back the world gives to the player. These options can be used to make enemy players, NPC factions and spawners more passive to give a more relaxing game experience, or more active to up the game’s challenge.

These options can be edited separately under Advanced Settings, or are controlled under a master Game Intensity setting in the main setup screen of Age of Wonders Planetfall.

No Colonizer Mode

An old favourite from previous games in the franchise; No Colonizer Mode blocks the ability for all players to build colonizers to create new colonies (a limited number of colonizers can be gained from the settlements pre-placed on the map). This leads to a game with much smaller empires, where the focus is more on the game’s military aspects than its economic ones.

Exploration Sites

A number of locations, primarily Visit Sites which would give temporary bonuses to the armies that visited them, have been reworked, remodelled and rebranded as Exploration Sites. These sites are heavily guarded and each has its own unique interior combat map.

Once captured, each site has a unique buff it grants to units produced in the colony it is linked to, as well as giving a powerful economic bonus thanks to this Age of Wonders Planetfall Tyrannosaurus update.

Fleeing Enemies

In order to reduce the number of battles the player needs to fight, weak enemy stacks will now occasionally ask for mercy, allowing players to claim their location without a combat encounter. Additionally, stronger stacks will sometimes allow players to bribe them to leave.

Here you will find the complete list of Age of Wonders Planetfall Update 1.200 patch notes. I remind you that Triumph Studios and Paradox Interactive’s Age of Wonders Planetfall released on August 6, 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.