Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Yudai Boss Guide

This Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem walkthrough will cover one of the earliest boss fights in the game. You will encounter Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Yudai Boss during the first act of the game. We will cover Yudai’s attacks and the best strategy to defeat this boss.

Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Yudai Boss

Below are all the attacks Yudai, Whisper of Anameterassu will use during the boss fight.

Projectiles: This is the most frequent attack to expect. The boss will shoot high range projectiles at you but you can easily dodge them since they go in a straight line. Just move to somewhere else.

Air Blast: This attack will stun you as the enemy will fire a huge burst of air at you. Try to avoid it or else you’ll be left vulnerable to his attacks.

Support: Every few seconds, the boss will summon some allies to help him.

Beam: The boss will fire a huge beam that does a lot of damage. It will be in a straight line so move around the map to avoid it.

How to Defeat Yudai

This boss will try to destroy you up close and might just succeed. Your approach should be to keep the distance while attacking your foe with ranged weapons.

Since most of the attacks that Yudai will hit you with are ranged, you should keep moving. They will be easy to dodge since they’re in a straight line.

The boss will keep spawning allies to help him fight every few seconds. Do not engage them. It’s a waste of time so focus your efforts on Yudai entirely.