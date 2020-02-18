Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Starter Builds Guide

The bread and butter of Wolcen: Lords Of Mayhem is the Gates of Fate passive skill tree system. In this guide, we will show you how to use this skill tree system to make some amazing Wolcen Starter Builds.

Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Starter Builds

The Gates of Fate determines your combat skills within a particular class. Players can utilize different builds to start themselves off in the game.

Bleeding Edge Build

This build focuses on the Warrior Class, or what classifies a Warrior class in Wolcen i.e. melee weapons and perhaps a shield.

We recommend the Bleeding Edge build with the skill modifiers Unstoppable Momentum and Astral Orbit so that you can deal damage to foes while evading their attacks as you roam around the battlefield.

Picking the Residual Energy buff that comes with the spell Winter’s Grasp is a good idea since it allows you to stun enemies by freezing them so this allows for more opportunities to attack and catch your breath.

Another skill combo that will prove useful is Bulwark of Dawn with Divine Omnipresence, Aegis of hope and everlasting aurora for utility.

The Blade of Truth will also provide a rather potent boost to your damage but it will not trigger residual energy. Meaning you can’t make it a substitute for Winter’s Grasp. Combining this build with the turret build is a good idea.

The Bladestorm skill is also a good option since it allows you to keep moving but it will result in you having to recast Winters Grasp, Bulwark and the Mark. Not to mention that the start-up cost of Bladestorm would charge you with a lot of rage.