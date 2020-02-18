Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Creeping Shadows Quest Guide

Creeping Shadows is the 2nd quest of Act 2 of the game. This guide will help you complete the Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Creeping Shadows Quest and defeat the boss, surprisingly named Mercy.

Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Creeping Shadows Quest

After talking to the Shaman at the end of Chasing Val, you will receive the Creeping Shadows quest. Creeping Shadows will task you with finding and saving Zima from the wooden jail.

In order to save Zima, you will need to travel to the Shadow Worshiper’s Lair, where you will search for Zima, and then talk to her and free her.

Firstly, you will have to go to Mercy’s place with him to kill Mercy. You will get to Mercy’s Arena by going through the Shadaron Forest.

You will need to fight off and put down Mercy’s champions after you go to Mercy’s place. Mercy will have a total of 9 champions. These include the following:

Toxicmaster Toremy

Ebberus the Counselor

Mazzara The One That Knows

Exotic Beasts

Majaran Brothers (Cleg, Simo, Lann Majaran)

Augustea

Tribal Raider

Once you’ve killed all of them, you will have to face Mercy challenging him for a fight. The best move of his features him attacking and turning around with his axes.

Whenever Mercy moves in an attacking stance, you will need to move away. Once he stops, you can go ahead and use your combos to deal loads of damage.

Once you’ve defeated Mercy, you will have to go to Zima’s Portal and she will continue with breaking the shadow wall and your quest will be completed.