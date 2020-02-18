Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Chasing Val Quest Guide

After defeating Edric, you will start Act 2 of Wolcen. This Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Chasing Val Quest focuses on the first main quest of Act 2 of Wolcen.

The quest is pretty simple so you probably won’t need any help in completing it but should you do and are unsure of any step in the quest, follow this Chasing Val quest guide for completion.

Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Chasing Val Quest

So every quest in Wolcen has some kind of list of missions or tasks that you need to perform in order to complete the quest.

Here is the list of all the tasks that you have to do for Chasing Val quest:

Track Down Valeria

Leave the Area

Kill Janaris and his Minions

Talk to Valeria

Talk to the Dying Shaman

It’s a relatively small quest and easy as well, containing lesser boss fights. The tasks mentioned in the list above are to be completed in the exact order of the list in order to mark the quest complete.

So the first thing you need to do is try to find Valeria, explore the area and leave it, then face the Janaris Boss and his minions.

Kill them, try to use as many combos as possible and when the boss fight is over go and talk to Valeria. She will be trapped and will ask you to talk to the dying Shaman.

Simply talk to the dying Shaman and it will complete the Chasing Val quest. A pretty short and straight forward quest that starts off the new act of the game.

Completing Chasing Val will allow you to start the next quest of Act 2, Creeping Shadows, where you will do what the dying Shaman requested of you and rescue Zima.