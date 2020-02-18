Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Rainbow Six Siege year 5 season 1 should be starting very soon. Let see what we know so far about the upcoming season.

We still don’t have an official release date for season 1. However, two new operators will be making their way to the game which are Iana and Oryx. These two operators will only be available for the first seven days to Year 5 pass subscribers. We don’t know how much the season pass will cost but previous passes have cost around $29.99.

The two new operators Iana and Oryx are the complete opposite of each other. Oryx is a defense-oriented operator while Iana is more of an attacking operator. Ubisoft confirmed their arrival on the February 15 Invitational panel.

Iana is a dutch operator. She projects a moving hologram while remaining motionless. Her mobile hologram can also bait enemies into throwing their explosives. It can also reveal traps without triggering them.

Oryx is a Jordanian operator who is massive and uses this size to go through soft barriers. He has a battering ram that can pummel anyone to the floor. He has a dash ability as well as the ability to jump up and open hatches. Oryx can also grab ledges and look around his surroundings. All this mobility and speed comes with the drawback of being too loud.

Ubisoft Montreal is gearing up to provide a complete rework of Oregon. This map has been a part of the game since the game launched in December 2015. More overhauls will be arriving in the rest of Year 5. The maps in line for an overhaul are House, Skyscraper, and Chalet. There were no mentions of Stadium, a map that was recently introduced. We don’t know if it will stay in rotation when Year 5 season 1 begins.

We recently found out that Tachanka was also getting a rework that could make him viable. Rainbow Six Siege year 5 season 1 is gearing up to be a fresh and exciting season.