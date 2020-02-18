PlayStation 5 Sales Expected To Reach 6 Million Units Sold By March 2021

Sony could experience a rising tide when it comes to the PlayStation 5 sales. According to a Japanese analyst, Hideki Yasuda, the PlayStation 5 could sell 6 million units by March 2021.

Hideki Yasuda from the famous research firm, Ace Research Institute, recently shared his analysis online. Yasuda predicted how the PlayStation 5 sales will turn out to be in 2021. He made the assumption that PS5 should ship 6 million units at the end of March 31, 2020.

Following that, he also predicts that 15 million units will be shipped during the rest of the year (from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2020).

Of course, these sales rely on multiple factors including the price of the next-gen console. Sony is yet to decide on a price for the PS5 and this could affect the sales significantly. Yasuda also mentions the shortage of DRAM due to the release of a new generation of phones but doesn’t think it could be a problem.

This analysis was posted when the coronavirus outbreak was at its beginning. Although, Bloomberg indicated that the PlayStation 5 production schedule was not affected by the coronavirus.

If that turns out to be the case, Yasuda’s analysis still holds solid ground. Bear in mind that although this prediction is made by an industry professional, it shouldn’t be taken as solid proof.

We recently heard that the production cost for the PlayStation 5 increased due to expensive parts. If Bloomberg’s internal sources are correct, the console could sit at a price of $470. Analysts recently indicated that the Xbox Series X price could be $499. Granted that the next-gen Microsoft console is aiming for higher performance than the PS5.

The pricing war between Sony and Mircosoft could be the biggest factor to affect console sales. A price of $499 for the Xbox Series could be too high considering that Sony could cut down the PlayStation 5 price to attract fans. If the PS5 price does end up being lower than the Xbox Series X then this analysis could hold some weight after all.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to release at the end of 2020.