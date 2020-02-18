Gran Turismo Franchise Targeting 240fps Instead Of 8k Resolution

The Gran Turismo franchise is one of the front runners in the racing game genre. Talking about the graphical fidelity of the upcoming game, Polyphony Digital’s CEO indicated that they are aiming for higher fps rather than higher resolution.

Kazunori Yamauchi, the producer of Gran Turismo games and CEO of Polyphony Digital, recently had a round-table conversation with Australian media. Journalists asked him questions about the FIA event but he was willing to talk about the Gran Turismo game series. It is a given that people would be curious about the graphical prowess of the next game.

Yamauchi was asked how the GT game series would utilize the hardware of the next-gen consoles. This is what he had to say:

I think, display resolution-wise, 4K resolution is enough.

Seeing as the PlayStation 5 is supposedly being prepped for 8k resolution, this comes as a surprise. Last year, Yamauchi was the one who stated that Gran Turismo: Sport will have no problem running at 8k resolution. Now, one of the leading first-party studios admits that 8k might be a bit too much right now.

Instead of chasing higher resolutions, Polyphony Digital wants to invest in getting better frame rates. Yamauchi continued with his remarks:

Rather than a spatial resolution that you’re talking about, I’m more interested in the advancements we can make in terms of the time resolution. In terms of frames per second, rather than staying at 60 fps, I’m more interested in raising it to 120 fps or even 240 fps. I think that’s what’s going to be changing the experience from here on forward.

Having higher-framerates allows for a smoother gaming experience. PC gamers have always ridiculed consoles for having a limited framerate in their games. The difference between 60fps and 120 fps or 144 fps is like day and night. Having this many frames can allow players to react much faster in-game.

However, let us not forget that players will need a 120hz or 240hz display just to view these frames.

The upcoming Gran Turismo game will have one hell of a smooth experience if it can run at higher frame rates. 8k resolution seems a bit too far fetched considering that even 4k displays are not the norm right now. The pursuit of higher frames seems like a more realistic goal for the Gran Turismo franchise.