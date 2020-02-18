With the new DLC out for Fire Emblem: Three Houses, new content and a complete side story has been added. Here is a complete Fire Emblem Three Houses Cindered Shadows Chapter 1 Walkthrough.

The Cindered Shadows DLC takes you to Abyss, a brand new area, where you find new enemies and party members.

Fire Emblem Three Houses Cindered Shadows Chapter 1 Walkthrough

As you start Chapter 1 of the Fire Emblem DLC, watch the cutscene and begin mission battle 1, A Skirmish in the Abyss.

Following heroes are recommended to use from the main game story:

Byleth

Edelgard

Dimitri

Claude

Linhardt

Ashe

Hilda

As you start the battle, start the fight by taking on the group led by Balthus. Have the charge led by Edelgard and Dimitri, with ranged units such as Claude pepper enemies from behind.

Byleth should be used as a finisher in Ashen Wolves students. Special Avo tiles can be used to gain increased evasion against Balthus

Ranged units placed near walls can also attack melee units on the other side. Be sure to move as a group as you will be ambushed at corners.

Have Byleth pick off ambushers as they come by having him near the ranged units.

Once done with Balthus, move towards Hapi. Have Dimitri upfront with Byleth and Edelgard close by as you approach the giant crawler.

Initiate attacks with Dimitri, followed by Byleth and Edelgard and stack more from ranged units.

Once the crawler is down, have Claude and Ashe snipe Hapi from over the wall. It is suggested that Claude take the first shot as he has a chance to attack twice.

Next, move towards the eastern corner and start heading north, taking out all the armored enemies in your way and get to Constance’s squad.

To take her out, bait her fliers to come to you and take them out with Dimitri and Edelgard upfront. Once her minions are out, Constance will be reckless.

You can place Byleth on an Avo tile in the range of Constance’s ranges attacks to lure her towards you. With the Sword of Creator equipped, she will be easily defeated.

As you fight Constance, Yuri and his squad will also advance towards you. To keep them at bay, use Edelgard’s Battalion Gambit to damage them at the chokepoint.

As they will be clumped together, they won’t be able to move forward and will be an easy target for your ranged units. Have your units target enemies which are not affected by the flame first, also getting extra EXP.

With the battle won, you get 20 Smithing Stones as a reward at the end.