Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 (8.24) Is Out, Echoes Of A Fallen Star

Final Fantasy XIV has received Patch 5.2 (8.24). You can now download this update on PC and PS4. You will find that Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 (8.24) is quite a big update as there are loads of additions and improvements. Something else that stands out in this update is that they added Echoes Of A Fallen Star, which follows the Scions of the Seventh Dawn on their continued adventures.

The world of Final Fantasy XIV recently expanded with Shadowbringers, an expansion in this MMORPG that allows you to explore new regions while enjoying the skills of a new race. More missions, enemies and epic battles await you in this online role-playing adventure of Square Enix. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 (8.24).

We proudly present the patch notes for Echoes of a Fallen Star, which follows the Scions of the Seventh Dawn on their continued adventures, while the first chapter of the Sorrows of Werlyt marks the arrival of the deadly Ruby Weapon. This patch also brings the brand-new Qitari beast tribe quests, ocean fishing, and a host of additions and improvements.

Fixed an issue in the main scenario quest “Return of the Bull” wherein, under certain circumstances, the duty could not be completed.

Fixed an issue in Final Fantasy XIV during the battle with the demon wall in Amdapor Keep wherein, under circumstances, players would be returned to the entrance of the room. In accordance with this fix, the demon wall’s Repel knockback effect can no longer be negated.

Fixed an issue in the Bowl of Embers (Hard) wherein Hellfire could be prevented by stunning Ifrit.

Fixed an issue in Borderland Ruins (Secure) wherein the map icons for interceptor drones and interceptor nodes were identical.

Fixed an issue in Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) wherein, upon returning to the player’s starting point, symbols for unactivated ovoos were displayed as complete.

Fixed an issue in Trust dungeons wherein using the ninja action Trick Attack immediately after Ryne uses Trick Attack caused the buff timer to stop counting down for several seconds in Final Fantasy XIV.

Fixed an issue wherein the player character’s facial expression would not change when performing certain dragoon actions.

Fixed an issue wherein the help text for certain actions was incorrect.

Fixed an issue wherein changing to another job immediately after defeating an enemy would, under certain conditions, grant experience points to the job to which the player changed, rather than the one used to defeat the enemy.

Fixed an issue wherein certain weaver recipes had their maximum starting quality incorrectly displayed as 50% instead of 75%.

Fixed an issue in Final Fantasy XIV wherein the Storm Storage Bench appeared under the wrong category while previewing indoor furnishings.

Fixed an issue wherein using the “Copy Item Name” subcommand from the chat log and pasting it into the chat text entry field would cause the game to freeze. (PlayStation®4 version only)

Fixed an issue wherein the game could not be run in DirectX® 11 mode with certain combinations of gamepads and drivers.

Here you will find the complete list of Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 (8.24) patch notes. I remind you that Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV released on August 27, 2013 for PC and PS3; April 14, 2014 for PS4; and June 23, 2015 on macOS.