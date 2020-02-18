Empire Of Sin Pushed Back To Fall 2020

Empire of Sin joins the list of games that were set to launch in the first half of the year but have now been pushed back. The turn-based XCOM-style strategy game was previously targeting a release in spring but now requires additional development time. While still without a concerte release date, Empire of Sin will look for a release sometime in fall before the holiday season begins.

“The challenges in making a game like no-one has made before is exactly that – making a game no-one has made before,” says Brenda Romero of Romero Games in a press release. “It takes time to get everything right and presents us with some unique opportunities. I am grateful we are taking the additional time to polish.”

Inspired by real-life events during the Prohibition era, players take the role of one of several crime bosses in an attempt to gain control of Chicago. They can enlist underlings to manage their criminal empire such as casinos and brothels while protecting them from the law and rival gangs at the same time. Empire of Sin is essentially a strategy and management simulator combined with plenty of action for dominance. However, trying to control more territories is where players delve into roguelike elements as map locations and characters are generated randomly in each playthrough.

One interesting gameplay mechanic, which may as well be core, is how characters have dynamic characteristics. Killing too much too quickly, for example, can turn a gang member cruel and lead them into becoming a serial killer. Each character has a unique personality and trait, both of which can change depending on the situation.

Romero Games, like the name suggests, features the husband-wife duo of John and Brenda Romero. John, best known as a co-founder of id Software and designer for many iconic games like Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein, is leading gameplay and role-play systems. Brenda, on the other hand, is serving as the lead designer.

Empire of Sin remains in active development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.