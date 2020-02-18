Bolt is a massive battleship immortal who can prove to be quite a difficult boss to beat if you don’t know what you’re doing. To help you with defeating Bolt, we’ve made this Daemon X Machina Bolt Boss guide to walk you through the entire boss fight.

Daemon X Machina Bolt Boss

The first weapon of Bolt’s which you need to watch out for are the laser cannons on his back. If you get hit by them, you will take a lot of damage.

Don’t worry though, because you can easily dodge them by just flying underneath. Since they can only aim above his body, you will be perfectly safe from his laser cannons if you fly under him.

The next thing you need to keep an eye on are the tiny immortals flying around him.

They’re not that powerful, but it’s better to take them down as they come instead of letting them pile up; just for your convenience.

They also drop ammunition so killing them might actually help you out a lot.

First Stage

In his first stage, Bolt has multiple weak points. Two each in the front, back and center. Knowing these weak points will make this fight much, much easier.

These weak points look like a circular disk with three spikes protruding from them. Target these points them and they will explode.

Second Stage

In the second phase of the boss fight, Bolt will stretch his body out, and charge electricity to the weak points. This will shoot out a beam of electricity that can deal an insane amount of damage if you get hit by it.

Try and destroy them as soon as you see them charging. If you’re not able to do so, fly away from them immediately.

Bolt will further reveal even more weak points in this stage of the fight. These are the power cells on the segments of his back. Take out the aforementioned electricity weak points, then take out the power cells as they pop out.

There are more power cells on his belly, but they are harder to target as they keep moving in and out of cover. Still, they deal a lot of damage to him so try to target them as well if you can.

Best Weapons

The best weapons to use for this fight are Sniper Rifles, Machine Guns, Bazookas and Acid Launchers. The latter two do an especially great amount of damage to the upper power cores on his back.

Snipers are great for taking out the pylons on his sides quickly from a distance. Overall, long-range weapons are the key to this fight.

Alpha and Beta Versions

The Alpha and Beta versions of the Bolt fight are quite similar but they do have a few differences.

In the Alpha version, the main difference is that his rail is will completely electrified. If you touch it, you will take a large amount of damage and will be knocked back a great distance.

This shouldn’t be that big of a deal as all you need to do is keep your distance from him, which you probably were already doing.

In the Beta version, the electricity beams from the weak points can actually stun you if you take too much damage from them.

This can be deadly as once you get stunned, they might continue dealing damage to you, and maybe even stun you again and repeat the whole process. So, be extremely with them.

If you follow all these tips properly, this Bolt boss fight will be a walk in the park for you.

Blueprints

All different versions of Bolt have one blueprint in common. This blueprint is the OEW A53 Riot Light. There are three different version of it, named 1, 2 and 3; with version 3 being the most powerful.