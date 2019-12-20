WWE 2K20 Update 1.06 Is Out, Create A Championship

WWE 2K20 has received Update 1.06. You can now download this update of WWE 2K20 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that WWE 2K20 Update 1.06 is quite a big update that mostly addresses a lot of issues with gameplay, creations, and more. Something that stands out is that they have added the new Create-a-Championship feature.

WWE 2K20 is the latest installment of the 2K wrestling simulation saga. On this occasion, it has opted to simplify the gameplay and give more importance to the female facet, with women who will also be part of My CAREER, in which players can compete with a male and a female Superstar. As always, 2K has designed a varied range of games, with additional characters, cards and more fighters than on previous occasions. Below you will find the complete list of WWE 2K20 Update 1.06 patch notes.

GENERAL

Added Create A Championship feature

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur due to running out of memory

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when resuming the game from a suspended state

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when performing a forced sign out

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when entering Showcase, Towers, and Originals

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur on the Legal Screen after launching the game

Addresses reported missing text in the warning message when accessing 2K Originals from other game modes

GAMEPLAY

Various improvements to A.I. behavior

Various improvements to animations and collisions

Addresses reported concerns with visual corruption and deformation in different areas of the game including entrances, matches, and highlight reel

Addresses reported concerns with reversals

Addresses reported concerns with hair in Big Head mode

Addresses reported concerns where characters may freeze, warp, or become unresponsive in specific situations

Addresses reported clipping concerns regarding Superstars and environments

Addresses various reported concerns that crashes may occur involving Custom Arenas, Custom Matches, Custom Attires, Custom Superstars and Custom Images

Addresses reported concerns where face paint fails to appear during entrance/victory scenes

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when entering Backstage and at the start of Backstage Brawls

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when a Superstar interrupts another match by setting up a ladder or by jumping from the corner during gameplay

CREATIONS

Create a Superstar: Addresses various reported concerns with Custom Images and Create a Superstar

Create a Superstar: Addresses various reported concerns with Alt. Attires, deformation and missing geometry

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns with hair appearing shiny and hair dye failing to appear

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns with facial deformation when adjusting height and reported concerns with facial distortion occurring when using the Face Outline tool in Create a Superstar

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns with downloading Superstars

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when trying to upload Custom Move-sets and Custom Shows in Community Creations

Create a Move-Set: Addresses reported concerns with an infinite load screen when trying to edit a Move-set for a Custom Superstar

Create a Move-Set: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when entering the Create a Move-Set menu after previously uploading custom move-sets in Community Creations

Create a Video: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur in Create a Video

Create a Video: Addresses reported 4K only concerns where Superstars would appear as corrupt silhouettes when using a Cutscene Video Clip from Highlight Reel in Create a Video

Create a Victory: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur in the loading screen when trying to enter Create a Victory

ONLINE

Addresses reported concerns about potential crashes, infinite load screen, and network error messages in various areas of Online Mode

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when the host quits out of an Online match, when entering a One on One match as the Host inside of the Online menu, and when accepting an invite

Addresses reported concerns with the countdown timer

Addresses reported concerns where the title didn’t transition to the lobby when accepting an invite after the user has signed out of their profile previously

Addresses reported infinite load screen concerns when the user signs out of their account while creating a lobby in Online

Addresses reported concerns where users would be placed into their own lobby when accepting an invite while in a Tonight’s Match game

UNIVERSE

Alt. Attires are now usable in Universe

Addresses reported concerns that may occur when editing matches in Universe

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when viewing the Match Up screen of Full Preview in Universe

Addresses reported concerns where the max number of matches on a PPV was stuck at 10

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when going into a championship ladder match for a custom MITB briefcase

Addresses reported concerns where the post-match run-in sequence did not occur properly when the winner of the match is a champion and the run-in superstar is the MITB holder in Universe mode

MYPLAYER/MYCAREER

Addresses reported concerns with career rewards unlocked with Accelerator

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur in MyCAREER and MyPLAYER Wizard

Addresses reported concerns where the user may be kicked back to the MyPLAYER menu when attempting to enter certain matches

Addresses reported concerns where the objective may not complete correctly in MyCAREER Royal Rumble matches

Addresses reported concerns where run-ins may interrupt Road to Glory PPV matches

Addresses reported concerns with random run-ins appearing in PPV matches

2K CENTRAL

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when entering the first Four Horsewomen match

Addresses reported concerns with certain Tower matches and Showcase objectives

WWE 2K20 ORIGINALS

Addresses reported instances where subtitles may be missing

Addresses reported concerns where save data containing DLC may fail to load when launching the title on offline mode

Addresses reported concerns with entrances, cutscenes, weapons and referees

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when loading into the Bump in the Night DLC

AUDIO

Addresses reported concerns with music, ambient audio, crowd cheers and chants

I remind you that Visual Concepts and 2K Games’ WWE 2K20 released on October 22, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.