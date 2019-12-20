Stardew Valley’s main aim is to have fun. You can do so by fighting monsters in a mine or do some fishing. You can also try the romance philosophy. In Stardew Valley’s Pelican Town, there are 12 single villagers who you can romance and marry through the game’s standout Friendship system. However, before you can do that, you need to win their affection with the help of gifts which is where this Stardew Valley Gifts guide comes in to help.

Stardew Valley Gifts

You will have to give gifts to an individual in order to develop a relationship with them. In this guide, we have listed all the villagers and the gifts they like.

Villagers

The following are the villagers living in Pelican Town.

Abigail

Alex

Elliot

Emily

Haley

Harvey

Leah

Maru

Penny

Sam

Sebastian

Shane

Universal Loves and Likes

In Stardew Valley there are some gifts that nearly everybody will like. They are called Universal Loves and Universal Likes. They can be good choices to develop relationships with a villager. We have listed them below for you.

Universal Loves

Golden Pumpkin

It can only be found by navigating the maze during the Spirit’s Eve Festival.

Magic Rock Candy

It is earned by donating 90 items to the museum. It is also dropped by the Haunted Skull enemies in the mines and can be purchased from the Desert Trader on Thursdays for three Prismatic Shards.

Pearl

Obtainable during the Night Market Festival. There’s a small chance to get it while fishing on the Fishing Submarine. You can also get it inside the Mermaid Boat by arranging the clam shells in the corrects sequence.

Prismatic Shard

Gained from Omni Geodes, Iridium Nodes, Mystic Stones, Gem Nodes, and Fishing Treasure Chests. It is also a rare drop from Serpents, Mummies, Shadow Brutes, and Shadow Shaman. There’s also a small drop chance from any monster.

Rabbit’s Foot

Obtained from a rabbit with sufficient Friendship, Mood, and Luck. It can also be occasionally bought from the Travelling Cart and has a small drop chance with Serpents in the Skull Cavern.

There are two exceptions to the Universal Loves:

Penny hates Rabbit’s Foot.

Haley hates the Prismatic Shards.

Universal Likes

All Artisan Goods

You will require artisan equipment to craft these items. Items like Mayonnaise, which require an Egg and a Mayonnaise Machine, or honey from a Bee House.

All Cooking Recipes

These are the dishes you can cook with the cooking skill. The better the cooking skill the better the gift!

All Flowers

You can farm and forage flowers. Keep in mind that poppies are not considered a Universal Like.

All Foraged Minerals

You can find these scattered throughout the mines and the quarry.

All Tree Fruits

Different fruits that grow on your farms.

All Gems

These are found by breaking open mining nodes in the mines. Although the Prismatic Shard is not a Universal Like, but it is loved by everyone.

All Vegetables

Both farmed and foraged. Hops, Tea Leaves, Wheat, and un milled Rice are not Universal Likes.

Life Elixir

A crafted item you learn to make at combat lv. 2.

Maple Syrup

Made with a Tapper and a Maple Tree.

Abigail favorite gifts

All Universal Loves

All Universal Likes (except vegetables)

Amethyst

Blackberry Cobbler

Chocolate Cake

Pufferfish

Pumpkin

Spicy Eel

Quartz

Alex favorite gifts

All Universal Loves

All Universal Likes

Complete Breakfast

Salmon Dinner

All Eggs (except Void Egg)

Elliot favorite gifts

All Universal Loves

All Universal Likes except Amaranth and Pizza

Crab Cakes

Duck Feather

Lobster

Pomegranate

Tom Kha Soup

All Fruit except Pomegranate and Salmonberry

Octopus

Squid

Emily favorite gifts

All Universal Loves

All Universal Likes except Fish Taco, Fried Eel, Ice Cream, Maki Roll, Rice Pudding, Salmon Dinner, Spicy Eel, and Sashimi.

Amethyst

Aquamarine

Cloth

Emerald

Jade

Ruby

Survival Burger

Topaz

Wool

Daffodil

Quartz

Haley favorite gifts

All Universal Loves except Prismatic Shard

All Universal Likes (except Vegetables)

Coconut

Fruit Salad

Pink Cake

Sunflower

Daffodil

Harvey favorite gifts

All Universal Loves

All Universal Likes except Cheese, Goat Cheese, Blueberry Tart, Chocolate Cake, Cookie, Cranberry Sauce, Fried Mushroom, Glazed Yams, Hash browns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rhubarb Pie, and Rice Pudding.

Coffee

Pickles

Super Meal

Truffle Oil

Wine

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Duck Egg

Duck Feather

Goat Milk

Hazelnut

Holly

Large Goat Milk

Leek

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Quartz

Snow Yam

Spring Onion

Wild Horseradish

Winter Root

Leah favorite gifts

All Universal Loves

All Universal Likes except Foraged Minerals (other than Earth Crystal), Gems (other than Diamond and Prismatic Shard), Carp Surprise, Cookie, Hash browns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rice Pudding, Survival Burger, and Tortilla.

Goat Cheese

Poppyseed Muffin

Salad

Stir Fry

Truffle

Vegetable Medley

Wine

All Eggs except the Void Egg

All Fruit

All Milk

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Driftwood

Hazelnut

Holly

Leek

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Snow Yam

Spring Onion

Wild Horseradish

Winter Root

Maru favorite gifts

All Universal Loves

All Universal Likes except Honey, Maple Syrup, and Pickles

Battery Pack (gained from the Lightning Rod)

Cauliflower

Cheese Cauliflower

Diamond

Gold Bar

Iridium Bar

Miner’s Treat

Pepper Poppers

Rhubarb Pie

Strawberry

Copper Bar

Iron Bar

Oak Resin

Pine Tar

Quartz

Penny favorite gifts

All Universal Loves except Rabbit’s Foot

All Universal Likes except Algae Soup, Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Pale Broth, and Wine

Diamond

Emerald

Melon

Poppy

Poppyseed Muffin

Red Plate

Roots Platter Sandfish

Tom Kha Soup

All Milk

Dandelion

Leek

Sam favorite gifts

All Universal Loves

All Universal Likes except Duck Mayonnaise, Mayonnaise, Pickles and Vegetables.

Cactus Fruit

Maple Bar

Pizza

Tiger-eye

All Eggs except the Void Egg

Joja Cola

Sebastian favorite gifts

All Universal Loves

All Universal Likes except Flowers, Complete Breakfast, Farmer’s Lunch, Omelet, and Artisan Goods (other than Coffee, Green Tea, and Oil)

Frozen Tear

Obsidian

Pumpkin Soup

Sashimi

Void Egg

Flounder

Quartz

Shane favorite gifts

All Universal Loves

All Universal Likes except Pickles

Beer

Hot Pepper

Pepper Poppers

Pizza

All Eggs except the Void Egg

All Fruit except Hot Pepper which he loves

These were all the gifts that every villager likes. We hope it was helpful for you.