Stardew Valley’s main aim is to have fun. You can do so by fighting monsters in a mine or do some fishing. You can also try the romance philosophy. In Stardew Valley’s Pelican Town, there are 12 single villagers who you can romance and marry through the game’s standout Friendship system. However, before you can do that, you need to win their affection with the help of gifts which is where this Stardew Valley Gifts guide comes in to help.
Stardew Valley Gifts
You will have to give gifts to an individual in order to develop a relationship with them. In this guide, we have listed all the villagers and the gifts they like.
Villagers
The following are the villagers living in Pelican Town.
- Abigail
- Alex
- Elliot
- Emily
- Haley
- Harvey
- Leah
- Maru
- Penny
- Sam
- Sebastian
- Shane
Universal Loves and Likes
In Stardew Valley there are some gifts that nearly everybody will like. They are called Universal Loves and Universal Likes. They can be good choices to develop relationships with a villager. We have listed them below for you.
Universal Loves
Golden Pumpkin
It can only be found by navigating the maze during the Spirit’s Eve Festival.
Magic Rock Candy
It is earned by donating 90 items to the museum. It is also dropped by the Haunted Skull enemies in the mines and can be purchased from the Desert Trader on Thursdays for three Prismatic Shards.
Pearl
Obtainable during the Night Market Festival. There’s a small chance to get it while fishing on the Fishing Submarine. You can also get it inside the Mermaid Boat by arranging the clam shells in the corrects sequence.
Prismatic Shard
Gained from Omni Geodes, Iridium Nodes, Mystic Stones, Gem Nodes, and Fishing Treasure Chests. It is also a rare drop from Serpents, Mummies, Shadow Brutes, and Shadow Shaman. There’s also a small drop chance from any monster.
Rabbit’s Foot
Obtained from a rabbit with sufficient Friendship, Mood, and Luck. It can also be occasionally bought from the Travelling Cart and has a small drop chance with Serpents in the Skull Cavern.
There are two exceptions to the Universal Loves:
- Penny hates Rabbit’s Foot.
- Haley hates the Prismatic Shards.
Universal Likes
All Artisan Goods
You will require artisan equipment to craft these items. Items like Mayonnaise, which require an Egg and a Mayonnaise Machine, or honey from a Bee House.
All Cooking Recipes
These are the dishes you can cook with the cooking skill. The better the cooking skill the better the gift!
All Flowers
You can farm and forage flowers. Keep in mind that poppies are not considered a Universal Like.
All Foraged Minerals
You can find these scattered throughout the mines and the quarry.
All Tree Fruits
Different fruits that grow on your farms.
All Gems
These are found by breaking open mining nodes in the mines. Although the Prismatic Shard is not a Universal Like, but it is loved by everyone.
All Vegetables
Both farmed and foraged. Hops, Tea Leaves, Wheat, and un milled Rice are not Universal Likes.
Life Elixir
A crafted item you learn to make at combat lv. 2.
Maple Syrup
Made with a Tapper and a Maple Tree.
Abigail favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves
- All Universal Likes (except vegetables)
- Amethyst
- Blackberry Cobbler
- Chocolate Cake
- Pufferfish
- Pumpkin
- Spicy Eel
- Quartz
Alex favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves
- All Universal Likes
- Complete Breakfast
- Salmon Dinner
- All Eggs (except Void Egg)
Elliot favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves
- All Universal Likes except Amaranth and Pizza
- Crab Cakes
- Duck Feather
- Lobster
- Pomegranate
- Tom Kha Soup
- All Fruit except Pomegranate and Salmonberry
- Octopus
- Squid
Emily favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves
- All Universal Likes except Fish Taco, Fried Eel, Ice Cream, Maki Roll, Rice Pudding, Salmon Dinner, Spicy Eel, and Sashimi.
- Amethyst
- Aquamarine
- Cloth
- Emerald
- Jade
- Ruby
- Survival Burger
- Topaz
- Wool
- Daffodil
- Quartz
Haley favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves except Prismatic Shard
- All Universal Likes (except Vegetables)
- Coconut
- Fruit Salad
- Pink Cake
- Sunflower
- Daffodil
Harvey favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves
- All Universal Likes except Cheese, Goat Cheese, Blueberry Tart, Chocolate Cake, Cookie, Cranberry Sauce, Fried Mushroom, Glazed Yams, Hash browns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rhubarb Pie, and Rice Pudding.
- Coffee
- Pickles
- Super Meal
- Truffle Oil
- Wine
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Duck Egg
- Duck Feather
- Goat Milk
- Hazelnut
- Holly
- Large Goat Milk
- Leek
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Quartz
- Snow Yam
- Spring Onion
- Wild Horseradish
- Winter Root
Leah favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves
- All Universal Likes except Foraged Minerals (other than Earth Crystal), Gems (other than Diamond and Prismatic Shard), Carp Surprise, Cookie, Hash browns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rice Pudding, Survival Burger, and Tortilla.
- Goat Cheese
- Poppyseed Muffin
- Salad
- Stir Fry
- Truffle
- Vegetable Medley
- Wine
- All Eggs except the Void Egg
- All Fruit
- All Milk
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Driftwood
- Hazelnut
- Holly
- Leek
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Snow Yam
- Spring Onion
- Wild Horseradish
- Winter Root
Maru favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves
- All Universal Likes except Honey, Maple Syrup, and Pickles
- Battery Pack (gained from the Lightning Rod)
- Cauliflower
- Cheese Cauliflower
- Diamond
- Gold Bar
- Iridium Bar
- Miner’s Treat
- Pepper Poppers
- Rhubarb Pie
- Strawberry
- Copper Bar
- Iron Bar
- Oak Resin
- Pine Tar
- Quartz
Penny favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves except Rabbit’s Foot
- All Universal Likes except Algae Soup, Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Pale Broth, and Wine
- Diamond
- Emerald
- Melon
- Poppy
- Poppyseed Muffin
- Red Plate
- Roots Platter Sandfish
- Tom Kha Soup
- All Milk
- Dandelion
- Leek
Sam favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves
- All Universal Likes except Duck Mayonnaise, Mayonnaise, Pickles and Vegetables.
- Cactus Fruit
- Maple Bar
- Pizza
- Tiger-eye
- All Eggs except the Void Egg
- Joja Cola
Sebastian favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves
- All Universal Likes except Flowers, Complete Breakfast, Farmer’s Lunch, Omelet, and Artisan Goods (other than Coffee, Green Tea, and Oil)
- Frozen Tear
- Obsidian
- Pumpkin Soup
- Sashimi
- Void Egg
- Flounder
- Quartz
Shane favorite gifts
- All Universal Loves
- All Universal Likes except Pickles
- Beer
- Hot Pepper
- Pepper Poppers
- Pizza
- All Eggs except the Void Egg
- All Fruit except Hot Pepper which he loves
These were all the gifts that every villager likes. We hope it was helpful for you.