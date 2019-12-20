Virizion is a Tier 5 boss in Pokemon Go, the last of the legendary sword of Justice Pokemon. It is a grass fighting type pokemon which means that mainly stays on the grass so flying moves can be fairly effective against it!

If you plan on going up against this raid boss, our Pokemon Go Virizion Raid guide can prove quite helpful in assisting you with all the battle tactics and strategies to use in this boss fight.

Pokemon Go Virizion Raid

Virizion is also vulnerable to other attacks involving Psychic, fairy, ice and poison! Having a weakness, it is easy to defeat if proper attacks and Pokemon are used. This Grassland Pokemon might not be useful for getting gyms and taking on other raids but can be extremely useful in dedicated PvP modes! Virizion Raid is available till 7th January.

As Verizion boss is vulnerable to flying attacks, avoiding ground attacks and using the following move sets would be recommended to ensure success in this raid.

Virizion is particularly weak against Pokemon like Mewtwo, Lugia, Ho-oh, Rayquaza, Honchkrow, Togekiss and Moltres.

Keeping that in mind, we would suggest the following Pokemon and their moves in your party before you start this raid fight.

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

But in case you don’t have many flying oriented attackers, as said earlier, you could use other trainers possessing attacking capabilities involving ice, fairy, psychic and posion!

Most importantly, if you have a powerful Mewtwo with confusion and pystrike, it will get the job done as well!

If we talk about the best move sets? Then nothing can match the Quick Attack with Leaf Blade move set.

Out of all these options, you could adopt one and make the Virizion raid successful.