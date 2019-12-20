Sierra is one of the Team Rocket gym leaders and she uses a mix of psychic, ice and dark type pokemon! First of all, you need to find her and to do that you have to take down the team rockets grunts at the Pokestops in Pokemon Go to get the six mysterious components these components then combine together to find the Team rocket leader. We have compiled a detailed Pokemon Go Sierra Battle guide to help you defeat this gym leader.

Pokemon Go Sierra Battle

After finding the components, you will then battle the three leaders depending on where the tracker takes you but in case you have to encounter Sierra you must know what Pokemon she uses and how can you defeat her.

Sierra uses three Pokemon where the first one is always Sneasel but her second and third ones may vary from Hypno, Lapras, Sableye as the second team and Houndoum, Gardevior, Alakazam as third team.

Don’t worry though, you can still fight her if you lose the first time. Just use the following counters when taking on Sierra

Sneasel uses dark and ice type fast and charge moves and has a double weakness to fighting so your best chance is to use a Pokemon capable of physical damage the following will ensure the victory

Lucario using Counter as fast move and Power up punch as charge move

Blaziken using Counter as fast move and Blaze kick as charge move

Poliwrath uses Mud shot as fast move and Power up punch as charge move

Scizor having Bullet punch as fast move and X Scissor as charge move

The second Pokemon she uses might be Hypno, Lapras and Sableye. First of all, let’s talk about Hypno that uses Psychic as its main priority so you should use Dark, Psychic and Steel encounters preferably

Darkrai using Snarl as fast move and Dark pulse as charge move

Metagross using Bullet punch as fast moves and Meteor mash as charge move

Tyranitar using Bite and crush as Fast and Charge move

Mewtwo using Psycho cut and Shadow Ball as fast and charge move

Sableye uses mix of Dark and Ghost moves, it is weak to Fairy attacks but using dark type attacks are preferred! Use the following counters during this fight with Sierra

Darkai using Snarl and Dark pulse as fast and charge move

Hydregion using Dragon pulse and Dark pulse as fast and charge move

Tyranitar using Bite and Crunch as fast and charge move

Togekiss using Charm and Anceint power as fast and charge move

Lapras uses water and ice moves generally. The priority is to resist the fast moves and shield the charge moves with the following combination

Dialga using Dragon breath and Draco meteor as fast and charge move

Lucario using Counter and Power up punch as fast and charge move

Melmetal using Thunder shock and Rock slide as fast and charge move

Regice using Lock on and Focus blast as fast and charge move!

The third team will comprise of Houndoum, Alakazam and Gardevoir!

Houndoum uses dark and fire fast and charge moves. So you can defeat him by focusing on Water, Fighting, Rock and Ground moves! Use the following counters

Swampart using Mudshot and Hydro Cannon as fast and charge move

Poliwrath using Mud shot and Power up punch using fast and charge move

Machamp using Counter and Cross shop as fast and charge move

Tyranitar using Smack down and Stone edge as fast and charge move

Alakazam uses Psychic quick moves and its focus blast is a beast. The key is to resist the fast move and use dark types against it! Following are recommended counters when Sierra uses these

Darkrai using Snark and Dark pulse as fast and charge move

Hydreigon using Dragon breath and Dark pulse as fast and charge move

Tyranitar using Bite and Crunch as fast and charge move

Metagross using Bullet punch and Meteor mass as fast and charge move

Finally comes the Gardevoir which uses Psychic, Fairy or Electric fast moves and then it uses pshycic, ghost of fairy charge moves.

Strong steel types can easily defeat it, using the following counters!

Metagross using Bullet Punch and Meteor Mass as fast and charge move

Melmetal using Thunder shock and Flash Cannon as fast and charge move

Dialga using Iron head and Flash cannon as fast and charge move