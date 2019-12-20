Spencer Reveals Noise Levels Of Xbox Series X

Despite what that bulky tower-design may suggest, you will be surprised to know just how silently Xbox Series X will run when playing games.

Speaking with GameSpot in a recent interview, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox brand, revealed that the noise levels of Xbox Series X will be similar to Xbox One X if not less. Those who do own the latter will know personally how quietly the more powerful variant of Microsoft’s current-generation lineup runs. Spencer made a similar comparison by stating that at home, he never really notices any kind of noise from Xbox Series X when playing games.

If I don’t point it [Xbox Series X] out, it just sits there and plays video games the way I want it to and I never hear it, just like how I don’t hear my Xbox One X.

When it comes to the cooling system, Microsoft went with one central fan that can be seen through the top grate. Spencer explained that the entire console was built around the size of that fan, which is bigger than its predecessors. In the end, Microsoft was able to hush-up all that power inside of the machine and match the noise levels to Xbox One X.

On the same note, Spencer assured that no compromises were made on function. Xbox Series X features a lot of processing power and none of that was muddled just to keep the noise levels down. Spencer exclaimed that he was incredibly impressed with how the development team managed to design the entire machine.

Just what makes Xbox Series X so powerful? For starters, the next-generation console is said to be at least four times more powerful than Xbox One X. That alone stands for a powerhouse that surpasses the previous generation’s most powerful console. In terms of hardware, Xbox Series X houses a custom AMD Zen 2-based processor, clocked at 3.6GHz with 8 cores. In the graphical department, Xbox Series X features a custom AMD Navi-based graphics card with 12 teraflops computing power. 16GB memory will be there in total, as well as an NVMe solid-state drive with reading speeds possibly around 2GB/s.

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Series X will launch worldwide in the holiday season of 2020, which would be November 2020. Expect pre-orders to go live mid-year, probably after Microsoft is done with its E3 2020 press conference. The company has not revealed any pricing but a $500 tag looks probable.

