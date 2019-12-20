Iron Man Was Designed For Both Land And Air In Marvel’s Avengers

Before heading out for the holidays, Crystal Dynamics wants you to know just how Iron Man was designed “to be just right” in Marvel’s Avengers.

Unlike some of his other superhero colleagues, Iron Man excels in both land and air warfare. Hence, as lead producer Rose Hunt and studio head Scot Amos pointed out in a new character profile video for Marvel’s Avengers, Crystal Dynamics had to combine both gameplay aspects to give players a necessary freedom to choose between either play-style.

In Marvel’s Avengers, Iron Man has different sets of abilities for both land and air, and they run pretty deep. You can unlock lasers for melee attacks, for example, or homing rockets for ranged attacks, depending on how far you have invested into the skill tree. There are a ton of other abilities that Iron Man can gain for both melee and ranged attacks. There are probably some defensive ones in the mix as well. Hence, you can pretty much tailor Iron Man in accordance to your own requirements. You have fully invest into the air skill tree, the land skill tree, or something in-between for a hybrid character. It all depends on how you want Iron Man to be in Marvel’s Avengers.

Another interesting bit shared by the developer was that Iron Man has different flight mechanics. He’s not the only one who can take to the air in Marvel’s Avengers. There’s also Thor, for example. However, you might be surprised to know that both characters fly differently in-game. Crystal Dynamics noted that both characters serve different purposes in the skies. Hence, it was counterproductive to just copy-paste the same flight mechanics for both of them.

Iron Man has abilities integrated into his flight. He can sprint, hover, take aim with both hands, lock on to distant targets, charge up weapons, attack on land before taking off. Point is that players will see for themselves how both Iron Man and Thor feel very different in the air.

Marvel’s Avengers will have six playable characters at launch, a roster that will increase over time with post-release additions. The same goes for their respective alternate costumes, most of which have been taken from comic books. Ms. Marvel is the latest playable character to join the roster. Crystal Dynamics actually worked with Marvel to get Kamala Khan just right.

Marvel’s Avengers was recently revealed to have a campaign length of somewhere between ten and twelve hours. Spending time in exploration and side missions (and a bit of grinding) will add about twenty hours but the main storyline can be completed within the same parameters.

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 15, 2020.