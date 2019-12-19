Jedi Fallen Order Sequel Might Be Coming According To Respawn Job Listings

Respawn Entertainment’s new Star Wars game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has only been out for around a month. However, a sequel might already be on the way. The reason that some people think a Jedi Fallen Order sequel is coming is due to Respawn opening up new job positions recently.

While it’s only been out for a little over a month at this point, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has proven to be a smash hit, and a rare bone being thrown for EA due to its spotty performance in regards to Star Wars games. It’s also the first non-Titanfall game from Respawn Entertainment.

Either way, it seems to have done well for Respawn. Its job listings, while not specifically mentioning a Jedi Fallen Order sequel, do mention that it’s being worked on by the studio’s “Star Wars team” for a “third person action/adventure game.”

Both of these descriptors fit the bill for what Fallen Order brought us. The positions, which are asking for a Senior Character Artist, Level Designer, and Senior Software Engineer, would all likely be used to create new characters and levels in a new Fallen Order game.

Of course, while it’s a new third-person Star Wars action game, there’s also one other game that some Star Wars fans wish would be able to get another chance. It also fits the bill for Star Wars: 1313, a game supposedly starring a young Boba Fett in the underbelly of Coruscant.

1313 was announced years ago, but had the bad luck of being announced just as Disney acquired the Star Wars license. It, and Lucasarts, were shut down soon after and we never heard anything else from the game. However, EA might be bringing it back. However, it is, of course, a pipe dream.

If a Jedi Fallen Order sequel is in fact coming, hopefully Respawn will pull a Titanfall 2 and make it even better than the original game. However, hopefully EA will recognize what helped make Fallen Order great and will continue to keep their hands off of it.