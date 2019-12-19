Game Awards Viewers Numbers Reach 45 Million, 73% Up From Last Year

Geoff Keighley’s personal award show The Game Awards is getting better and better as it continues to hold shows. The Game Awards viewers numbers for this year reached 45 million people livestreaming it all at once across all of its platforms in a 73% increase from its viewer numbers last year.

Originally a fairly small show funded out of pocket by Keighley himself, the Game Awards have come a long way in five years, not only handing out awards but also serving as the premiere for multiple trailers for both new and existing games.

The previous year’s Game Awards, for instance, sent shockwaves across the Super Smash Bros fanbase as it was revealed that Joker, the protagonist of Persona 5, was now being added to Super Smash Bros Ultimate. While no new characters were announced this year, there were plenty of announcements.

These included things like a hint of The Elder Scrolls Online’s next expansion taking players to Skyrim, a reveal trailer for a sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, a new looter-slasher game from Gearbox called Godfall, and a new trailer and release window for Ghost of Tsushima.

Of course, alongside all of the trailers were the various awards given out for a variety of different categories. From Software’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice took home Game of the Year for the year, Super Smash Bros Ultimate won Best Fighting Game, and various others.

With such a large increase in Game Awards viewer numbers, The Game Awards is becoming even more of a hotly-anticipated event that many gamers look forward to. Not just for the awards either, though it’s satisfying to see a game you love win an award, but also the various trailers.

Ghost of Tsushima, for instance, has been the subject of a large amount of speculation about when it’s actually going to come out. The Game Awards finally gave us an idea of when it would come, which in this case is sometime in the summer of 2020.

Hopefully next year will be even better for Game Awards viewers, not just because of the trailers and awards but also for hopefully even more people tuning in to watch what all will be revealed during the show.